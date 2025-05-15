What you need to know

Samsung rumors suggest the company is interested in upgrading the selfie camera of its Galaxy S25 FE.

The device could sport a 12MP selfie camera, which is suspected to deliver "better quality" photos, as it has been stuck with 10MP for a few generations.

Older rumors claim the S25 FE could launch in the "second half" of 2025 with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 powerhouse.

There's another member of the Galaxy S25 era that we're waiting for, and this new rumor states it might come with an upgrade.

Rumors from Galaxy Club (Dutch) suggest Samsung could bring a long-awaited upgrade to its expected Galaxy S25 FE (via SamMobile). The "FE" part of this series stands for "Fan Edition," and things are kept pretty tame compared to Samsung's flagships. However, the publication's sources suggest the S25 FE will upgrade its selfie camera to 12MP.

With that, the safest piece of speculation is that consumers will be able to take "better selfies," as the post also notes.

Additionally, this rumor seemingly places the Galaxy S25 FE's selfie camera on the same level as its flagship counterparts. However, the publication is hesitant to speak on its true quality because, remember, FE is more budget-oriented.

The trail so far

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 lineup features a 12MP camera. Looking at our review of the base S25's, there's not really much to write home about. The device's front camera does its job, offering a decent selfie experience, but it's nothing major. If the Galaxy S25 FE is to follow this trail, perhaps we already know what we're in for. However, the upgrade is nice, considering Samsung hasn't improved its FE's selfie camera for a couple of generations.

On the other hand, we're still unclear about its rear camera system. The S24 FE features a triple array with a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto. There's always hope for some improvement here, maybe with its telephoto, but don't hold your breath about it. Samsung typically keeps these things the same for a while before changing.

Previous rumors claim Samsung could hunt down MediaTek for its Dimensity 9400 SoC for the S25 FE. Supposedly, the Korean OEM had originally wanted its in-house Ecynos chip inside, but sudden production issues have forced it into an alternative. MediaTek's chip is strong; however, and is the company's answer to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rumors claim Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 FE in the "second half" of 2025.