Bigger screen

Larger storage option

Bigger battery

7 years of OS and security updates Against Step-down processor

Cameras aren't as good

Presumably better processor

Better cameras

Ultra affordable Against Lower water resistance rating

Much smaller screen

If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone with all the hottest AI features, both Samsung and Google have you covered. In this Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Google Pixel 8a comparison, we look at two of the most prominent “affordable premium” models on the market today.

You get high-end features typically found in more expensive phones with some concessions to bring the pricing down. What are those concessions, and which of these two phones will better meet your needs? That comes down to your priorities and what you value most in terms of features, design, cameras, and more. Here, we’ll compare and contrast these devices to help you make the right decision.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Design and basics

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

First, let’s take a look at how these two phones compare in terms of design. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the newest addition to the Galaxy S24 line, falls into its “Fan Edition” line. It has a large 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 3x FHD+ 1,080 x 2,340 display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go from 60 to 120Hz, depending on the application at hand. The display also features Vision Booster, which helps boost the brightness in outdoor environments along with 1,900 nits peak brightness.

Available in fun colors like Blue, Graphite, Mint, or Yellow, it’s durable with an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating. With an aluminum frame, the screen is also Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability. In his initial Galaxy S24 FE hands-on review, Android Central senior editor Andrew Myrick says the phone looks virtually identical to the previous generation Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and even to the Galaxy S24 Plus.

It comes with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage that isn’t expandable beyond cloud services. So, you’ll want to pay extra for the largest option if you tend to snap a lot of photos and videos, keep files, playing games, or download lots of apps.

Running Android 14 with Samsung One UI 6.1, you get the latest OS along with seven years of OS and security updates. So, you can be confident that this phone will last and be usable and relevant for many years to come, beyond just its physical durability.

In terms of battery life, the 4,700mAh battery promises “long-lasting” life of about up to 21 hours of Internet usage. It also includes fast charging that will get you back up to 50 percent after a half-hour charge using a separately purchased 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable. It also boasts fast wireless charging with WPC chargers and Wireless PowerShare.

Other basics include Bluetooth 5.3, which includes Bluetooth hearing aid support, Samsung Knox security, Samsung DeX support, SmartThings support, and, of course, 5G connectivity. The phone will be officially available for purchase at the beginning of October 2024.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

How does the Google Pixel 8a compare? Announced in May 2024, the Google Pixel 8a is the affordable alternative in the Pixel 8 line, which has since been followed up with by the Google Pixel 9 line. It surprisingly has many of the same features you’ll find in the Google Pixel 8, but with a smaller 6.1-inch Actua OLED screen with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits brightness or 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Its screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which also has a fingerprint-resistant coating. However, it has a lesser IP67 water and dust-resistant rating, so it isn’t as durable as the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in that respect.

Pixel 8a color options include Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, or a limited-edition Aloe color, and the Google Pixel 8a is made of matte composite with a matte aluminum frame. Nicholas Sutrich said in his Pixel 8a review that he likes the rounded corners and finds the phone comfortable to hold.

It comes loaded with Android 14 and the same seven years of OS and security updates along with Feature Drops that bring new functions to the phone on a consistent basis. So, both devices will hold their value.

You get only 128GB or 256GB storage options and no expandable memory card slot, so keep this in mind if you think you’ll need more space. There are always cloud services, but Samsung offers a 512GB option for a bit more money, which might be more palatable. However, keep in mind that the Google Pixel 8a comes with a Google One trial, though you’ll still need a long-term solution if you’re a digital packrat.

With a 4,492mAh battery, you get a rated more than a day per charge, though it’s still technically a smaller battery than what’s in the Samsung phone. You can also extend battery life to up to 72 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver mode, which limits functions if you just need to make sure it doesn’t die on your before you can get to a power outlet. It also supports both fast and wireless charging.

There are also stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G connectivity, and all the other expected inclusions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Specifications

Before diving into the operation and cameras, let’s take an at-a-glance look at the specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Google Pixel 8a OS Android 14 Android 14 Colors Blue, Graphite, Mint, Yellow Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe Screen Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Screen Resolution 1,080 x 2,340 1,080 x 2,400 Screen Type FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x OLED Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Processor Exynos 2400 Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (not expandable) 128GB, 256GB (not expandable) Cameras 50MP, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto, 10MP front 64MP, 13MP ultra-wide, 13MP ultra-wide front Speakers Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Battery 4,700mAh 4,492mAh Wireless Charging Yes Yes Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Water Resistance IP68 IP67 Cellular 5G 5G Size 6.37 x 3.04 x 0.3 inches 6 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches Weight 213 grams 188 grams

There are some notable differences between these two phones, including in the processor, cameras, and overall size.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Google Pixel 8a: Power and processing

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

If you find the other Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones too rich for your blood, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched at the end of September 2024 to help bring a premium experience to the masses on a budget.

While the phone, which runs Android 14, includes all the AI goodies you would expect in a premium device, it’s also powered by the Exynos 2400 series chipset, which means it might not run as efficiently as the higher-end models in the line. The processor is Samsung’s own, designed to compete against rivals (like Google’s Tensor G3). It’s used in variants of many Samsung phones in other countries. Samsung claims it offers increased CPU performance and particularly a boost in AI performance.

In his brief hands-on tests of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Myrick found the processor fast and snappy. However, he notes that Samsung uses Snapdragon processors in the other Galaxy S24 devices, so the phone has a clear disadvantage with its underclocked Exynos chip.

Samsung says this processor enables a favorable gaming experience thanks to features like Ray Tracing and a larger vapor chamber to improve cooling. Features like the bigger battery and screen, refresh rate, and Vision Booster also presumably contribute to the mobile gaming experience. The phone has 8GB RAM, which is sufficient for multitasking, gaming, and more.

In terms of AI, you can access all the same AI features you can on other Galaxy S24 devices. This includes Circle to Search for searching or scribbling over an item on a web page or in a video, for example, to learn more about it. There’s also Interpreter Mode for translating in-person conversations, lectures, presentations, and more. It’s even usable when offline. With Live Translate, you can translate phone calls in real time, including using popular third-party apps.

For productivity, there’s also Composer that generates suggested text based on keywords in e-mails and supported social media apps. Note Assist, meanwhile, helps you while taking notes by automating formatting and translation, even transcribing and summarizing voice recordings.

One thing Myrick wonders, however, is if the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be left behind when new, more powerful AI tools are launched that it can’t support. That’s something to think about if the AI experience is at the top of your mind.

With Samsung Knox, you get multiple layers of security to protect your sensitive data and web surfing. This includes real-time threat detection.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Google Pixel 8a is powered by the same Google Tensor G3 chip you’ll find in other Google Pixel phones launched in 2023, so there’s no step down in that respect. It also has 8GB RAM and the same AI features you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and its Pixel siblings, like the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google adds some additional flavor through the built-in Gemini AI assistant, including Pixel Call Assist, Call Screen, Direct My Call, Hold for Me, Clear Calling, and more. With Audio Emoji, you can create your own soundtrack audio effects during a call, like applause or laughing.

Sufficient for gaming, too, the Google Pixel 8a’s thermal management is one area that Sutrich highlights as being especially impressive. In his tests, it performed even better than the Pixel 8 Pro. So, if you’re a gamer, this phone will work for you, too.

Protected by security features as well, the Google Pixel 8a comes with VPN by Google One, the Tensor security core, a Titan M2 security chip, and anti-malware and phishing protection. Use Family Link to manage privacy settings for kids, set screen time limits, and share location.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Google Pixel 8a: The cameras

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Now, let’s look at the camera experience. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a 50MP wide lens along with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Both are supported by optical image stabilization (OIS). There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera. These are decent specs but nothing to write home about.

What does stand out is Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, an AI-driven camera engine that the company says helps improve your photos and videos. AI image signal processing (ISP), for example, helps improve low light photography when in Nightography mode. AI zoom helps enhance image quality at distances between digital zoom lengths.

There’s also an Object-Aware Engine that recognizes scenes and optimizes colors in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR) so you get more lifelike photos and videos, according to Samsung.

There are neat photo editing tools as well through Photo Assist once you have captured images and want to make them better. Generative Edit can be used to move or remove objects in the background. Portrait Studio allows you to apply styles to photos, like cartoon, comics, watercolor painting, or sketch. With Edit Suggestion, remove flaws in photos like reflections. Instant Slow-mo, meanwhile, helps create more compelling videos.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Naturally, the Google Pixel 8a also has some compelling photo-taking and editing features that leverage AI. It has a larger 64MP quad PD wide camera with Super Res Zoom up to 8x. The ultra-wide camera is 13MP combined with a 13MP front camera. You don’t get a telephoto camera with this phone, though.

Enjoy Google features like Magic Editor for moving or resizing objects and using preset backgrounds, and Best Take for taking the best elements of several photos of the same thing (think group photo) to create the best one. There’s also Magic Eraser for removing distracting elements from a photo, Photo Unblur for adding clarity to otherwise blurry photos, Real Tone for more accurate skin tones, Face Unblur, Night Sight, Portrait Mode, and more. For videos, there’s an Audio Magic Eraser feature that you can use to remove distracting background noise.

After trying the Pixel 8a cameras, Sutrich says the results are fabulous, with good contrast, color accuracy, and capturing of subjects in motion. For now, we have not been able to extensively test the Galaxy S24 FE, but we plan to fully evaluate the camera in a full review.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Google Pixel 8a: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Now comes the big decision between the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs. Google Pixel 8a. While the Google Pixel 8a is slightly older, it’s still a relatively new phone that offers seven years of OS and security updates. And it hasn’t even been a year since it came to market. Considering it's cheaper, has a more powerful processor, tons of AI features, and isn’t that big a step down from the Google Pixel 8, that phone offers tremendous value for money and is the better option of the two. It remains the best cheap Android phone you can buy.

With the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, you’re dealing with a (potentially) pared-down processor, and while we haven’t tested it fully yet, it may not run as efficiently as you hope in the long run nor be able to support AI features coming down the pipe years from now. If you’re a casual user, you might not mind. However, considering that it’s still more expensive than the Google Pixel 8a, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might not make sense to many. Myrick agrees, noting the Galaxy S24 FE would be a much more compelling option if the pricing dropped by a hundred or more bucks.

What are the reasons to go with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE instead? If you want to stick within the Galaxy smartphone universe, it’s the most affordable model in the new line. It is more durable than the Google Pixel 8a with a higher water- and dust-resistance rating. It also has a much larger screen, so if you prefer bigger over compact and would make use of the extra screen real estate, it might suit your needs better.

There’s also the bigger battery and the option for a 512GB variant that could sway your decision. Though considering the approximately $200 delta in price, when you look at the 512GB version, you could sign up for years of cloud storage with the savings.

If you aren’t interested in getting all the AI goodies and just want a solid yet affordable Samsung Galaxy phone, another option to consider is a Samsung Galaxy A series phone. This mid-range line includes several popular models, including newly introduced ones, some of which sell for even under $200. If you go up the line, you can find a phone that’s comparable in price to the Google Pixel 8a that gets you into the Galaxy space without breaking the bank. Just note that many of these phones sport an Exynos processor as well and aren’t as feature-rich as the Galaxy S24 FE.

The only real reason to go with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is if you are adamant about sticking with Samsung and don’t want to fork over $1000+ for a flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE offers the opportunity to get into the Samsung space for a mid-range price. We just wish it had kept the same Snapdragon processor and found another way to justify the price drop beyond swapping the processor.

