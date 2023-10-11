Google Pixel 8 initial review: Impressive AI, irksome limitations

The Pixel 8 shares the same design language as its predecessor, but it is shorter, narrower, and lighter, and that makes it a lot easier to hold and use the phone. The OLED screen gets significantly brighter — particularly outdoors — and you get 120Hz refresh here. There's also a larger battery, better cameras all around, and seven years of Android OS updates — more than any other phone. The biggest differentiator is AI: Google is offering a slate of new features that take full advantage of its AI and ML wizardry, and while some are limited to the Pro version, there's enough here to make the Pixel 8 worthy of your attention.

AI as a buzzword has been overused so much in the last 12 months that the term has lost all meaning. I used several phones this year that were touted to have AI-assisted cameras, but these so-called features were nothing more than the usual filters and scene recognition algorithms that were already available — just dressed up in a new avatar.

But when Google says that it's using AI extensively on its new phones, it's time to take notice. Unlike other Android manufacturers, Google has the wherewithal to integrate complex ML models on its devices, and it's going all-in with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones get a slate of AI-backed features that include everything from ensuring you get the best group photos, moving objects around in existing photos, altering the audio of existing videos to remove background distractions, and so much more.

The AI features are enticing to say the least, but this wouldn't be a Pixel launch without Google enforcing arbitrary limitations on its devices, and this time, the Pixel 8 misses out on Night Sight video recording and a manual mode — both of which are exclusive to the Pro model. That said, the phone still offers considerable upgrades over its predecessor: it's lighter and smaller than the Pixel 7 but still manages to house a larger battery, and the screen now goes up to 120Hz. Oh, and did I mention that it will get seven years of software updates?

Google Pixel 8: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google unveiled the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at the Made by Google Event on October 4, 2023, and both models are now up for sale globally. In North America and Europe, all Pixel 8 orders include the Pixel Buds Pro for free or the equivalent of $200 off the Pixel Watch 2, and Google is bundling the Pixel Watch 2 with all Pixel 8 Pro orders. There are enticing trade-in offers with either device that let you save up to $750. So even though the Pixel 8 costs $100 more than its predecessor, Google is incentivizing the launch with attractive offers.

Things aren't as rosy in other markets. In India, the Pixel 8 is available for ₹75,999 ($912), or ₹16,000 ($192) more than the Pixel 7. There are no pre-order bonuses in the country either even though customers are having to pay a lot more for the device, and this is the case with the Pixel 8 Pro as well. Google is starting to make its devices available in more regions, with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro sold in 21 countries.

Google Pixel 8: Design

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I've always been a fan of the Pixel's design aesthetic, so it's good to see that Google hasn't changed things much in this area. The Pixel 8 is largely identical to its predecessor, and you get the same camera bar at the back that distinguishes the design. There are subtle variations in the design; the pill-sized cutout that houses the cameras is wider on the Pixel 8, and it looks striking.

The Pixel 8 is available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose color variants, and the Hazel version I'm using has a slightly darker green hue to the same model of the Pixel 7 Pro. I'm still not sure why Google limits colors based on the model; the Bay colorway of the Pixel 8 Pro looks incredible, but you don't get it in the standard model. Similarly, the Rose version is exclusive to the Pixel 8. I feel like this is an easy thing to remedy, but Google tends to be stubborn about these things.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

On that note, the Pixel 8 still has the power button in the wrong place; all other Android phones have the power button below the volume rocker, but because Google needs to do things differently, the layout is reversed on the Pixel 8. So when you go back to another device, you'll inevitably hit volume up instead of the power button.

Thankfully, that's about the only fault I could find on the design front. Google did a brilliant job with the form factor, and the Pixel 8 is 5.1mm shorter, 2.4mm narrower, and 10g lighter than the Pixel 7 — all while carrying a larger 4575mAh battery. It's not quite as diminutive as the Zenfone 10, but it comes close, and is a delight to use one-handed.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The choice of materials hasn't changed with the Pixel 8 either, and that means you get an aluminum camera bar that merges seamlessly into the aluminum mid-frame, and a glass back. While the Pixel 8 Pro has a matte coating at the back, the Pixel 8 retains the glossy coat, instead offering matte sides. I prefer this system as I associate a glossy mid-frame with budget devices (thanks, Samsung), and the Pixel 8 definitely doesn't look or feel like one.

Thanks to the short and narrow profile, the Pixel 8 feels amazing in-hand, and it makes the Pixel 7 feel awkward by comparison. I liked using the Pixel 7a more than the standard model because of the smaller size, and the Pixel 8 goes one step beyond in this regard, and if you want a small phone, you'll love what Google has to offer here.

Google Pixel 8: Display

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I never understood why Google chose screen refresh rate as a differentiator on its devices; most Android brands offer 120Hz as standard these days, so it was puzzling to see the Pixel 7 offer 90Hz last year. Thankfully, the brand is rectifying that mistake with the Pixel 8 — you get a 120Hz refresh rate here, and it feels smoother when used next to the Pixel 7.

Google somehow managed to cram a 6.2-inch panel into a chassis that's considerably smaller than the Pixel 7. That's down to the ultra-thin bezels around the screen, with Google doing a great job maximizing the screen real estate. You don't have to worry about curved screens here, and there's a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus at the front — just like last year.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What's particularly interesting is that the OLED panel is now able to hit 2,000 nits in short bursts, significantly brighter than the Pixel 7 series. Colors look vibrant and saturated, and in the little time I used the Pixel 8, I didn't notice any issues. That said, I'll reserve judgement until I've used the device for an extended duration.

Google Pixel 8: Performance

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google is taking an interesting route with the Tensor G3; it isn't offering the fastest cores or a custom GPU designed to play console-quality games, instead focusing on AI-related use cases. As a result, the chip isn't as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the A17 Pro, but it is leagues ahead of everything else when it comes to running on-device machine learning models.

Google sees this as the differentiator going forward, so it makes sense that the brand decided to focus in that area. I'm not sure how the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will stand the test of time — they are slated to get more updates than any other Android phone — but Google has shown in the past that it is able to optimize the software to take full advantage of the hardware, so I'm crossing my fingers that it is able to deliver.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 8 OS Android 14 Display 6.2-inch Actua display, 120Hz AMOLED (2400x1080), HDR10+, 2000 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus Chipset Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 security module RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera 1 50MP f/1.68, 1.2um pixels, PDAF, OIS, 4K at 60fps Rear camera 2 12MP f/2.2, 1.25um pixels, 125-degree wide-angle Front camera 10.5MP f/2.2, 1.22um pixels, wide-angle Connectivity (US, CA, UK, AU) Wi-Fi 7, Sub-6 5G (mmWave in US), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2 Connectivity (TW, SG, IN) Wi-Fi 6, Sub-6 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2 Ingress Protection IP68 dust and water resistance Security In-screen fingerprint module Audio Stereo sound, USB-C Battery 4575mAh, 30W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, 187g Colors Obsidian, Hazel, Rose

As for what it's like to use the Pixel 8, I didn't see any issues on the performance front. It's largely similar to last year's devices, and you'll run into the same issues when playing visually-demanding titles — it tends to throttle early, leading to noticeable jitter. In that sense, it's largely similar to last year's phones, and while the Tensor G3 has a newer Cortex X3 that goes up to 3.0GHz, it doesn't feel any faster.

Google is using a unique combination of nine CPU cores in total, with that Cortex X3 joined by four Cortex A715 cores at 2.45GHz and four Cortex A510 efficiency cores at 2.15GHz. The Immortalis-G715s GPU is also new, and it has 10 cores this time. An interesting point to note with the Tensor G3 is that it has higher frequencies across the board, but as of now, I didn't see much in the way of difference in daily use.

Talking about lack of change, Google is using the same 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage modules as last year, and this feels shortsighted — considering how long the device is meant to last. Most phones in this category now offer 256GB of storage and UFS 4.0 modules as standard, and the Pixel 8 misses out in that area.

Thankfully, Google isn't shortchanging users on the battery front. The Pixel 8 has a 4574mAh battery, and you get 30W charging along with 18W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging. I haven't used the device enough to gauge battery longevity, but it should last a smidgen longer than the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 8: Cameras

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Cameras are always a big talking point with all Pixel releases, and that's no different this time around. While the Pixel 7 uses the same resolution 50MP main camera and 12MP wide-angle lens, Google is using new modules this time around. Up front is a 10.5MP camera with the ability to shoot 4K video at 60fps.

The Pixel 8 misses out on a dedicated telephoto lens, but the 50MP camera doubles as a 2x lens, and Google says you get optical-quality images. Other missing features include Night Sight video, a Pro mode that lets you tweak the shooting parameters, Video Boost, and autofocus on the lens at the front.

Obviously, Google is trying to position the Pixel 8 Pro as the ultimate camera package, and with that device costing $300 more, it needed to limit features on the standard model. The result is that the Pixel 8 feels intentionally hobbled, and you're not getting the full potential of what this phone is able to deliver.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

That said, the Pixel 8 still manages to take truly outstanding shots in any scenario, and it manages to outshine its predecessor. I'm just getting started with the cameras on this thing, but using it alongside the Pixel 7, it's clear that the changes with the Tensor G3 and Google's camera algorithms have led to real-world gains across the board, and it's clear that the Pixel 8 is among the best Android phones in this regard.

Google Pixel 8: Software

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Pixel 8 runs Android 14 and will get seven years of Android OS updates, security patches, and Feature Drops. That's obviously more than any other device today, and it's crazy to think that the phone will pick up the Android 21 update at some point down the line. As to what features it will actually offer from Android 21, that remains to be seen.

As for right now, there's certainly a lot to like. Google went overboard with all the AI stuff, and features like Best Take make a real difference when shooting photos. The feature relies on you taking three or four shots of a group photo, and it automatically identify the best pose of everyone in the shots and apply that. It's definitely interesting, but Google is treading carefully here — Best Take doesn't work on all photos, and even in scenarios where it should work, it just surfaces an error asking you to try another photo.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

My favorite feature is Audio Magic Eraser. It's designed to remove background noises from a video, whether that's traffic or wind noises, indistinct chatter, or the hum of an air con, and it works incredibly well. It identifies sounds in the video, and isolates individual layers — music, noise, wind, and so on — and you can then turn down those layers to reduce that particular sound. All of this is done on-device, and it is very cool.

Magic Editor is also a nifty tool that lets you adjust the position of people and objects in a given photo. You can select elements in an image to resize or edit, and the feature uses generative AI to make the requisite tweaks. It's still early days with these features, and I'll share more details on how they evolve once I've used the device for a meaningful amount of time.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Those are just the features available in Google Photos; the Pixel 8 also gets a nifty read-aloud mode that narrates entire pages. Google says it runs on the same text-to-speech model used in its data centers, and all you have to do is pull up Google Assistant when you're on a page that you want read aloud. It works astonishingly well, and the narration is convincingly humanoid enough that it doesn't feel artificial.

Google Pixel 8: The competition

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

By guaranteeing seven Android OS updates, Google fundamentally altered the conversation around the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. No other device will get as many software updates, so there aren't many tangible alternatives here. If you want a similar design and don't mind missing out on all the AI features that are debuting this year, the Pixel 7 is still a fabulous choice, and it's a much better value now that the Pixel 8 is hitting shelves.

The main rival to the Pixel 8 is the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pro variant has a brighter OLED screen, more cameras, and a suite of exclusive features you don't get on the standard Pixel 8. It is considerably larger and has a 5050mAh battery, and this time, Google went with a flat panel that's great in daily use. The downside is that it costs $300 more than the Pixel 8, so you need to figure out if the telephoto lens and a few additional software features are worth the premium.

Google Pixel 8: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

You should buy this if:

You need a smallish phone that doesn't miss out on any features

You're looking for meaningful AI features

You want outstanding cameras

You want a phone with class-leading software updates

You shouldn't buy this if:

You need the best cameras that Google has to offer right now

I like what Google is doing with the Pixel 8 series. It is offering meaningful features that customers will actually end up using rather than chase meaningless specs, and that's a refreshing change of pace. The result is that you get a phone that has tangible gains over its predecessor: it is lighter, easier to use, lasts longer, has a smoother screen, better cameras, and will get more than twice the number of software updates.

The biggest reason for getting the Pixel 8 is the AI-backed features; Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser transform how you shoot and edit photos and videos, and those are just the camera-related offerings. You get plenty of nifty features on the phone — most of which you won't find anywhere else.

My main quibble with the Pixel 8 is that Google intentionally limited the software. I don't see why Night Sight video recording or the Pro camera mode are missing here, and the only reason that comes to mind is that Google needed to create differentiation between the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro so that the latter can justify being $300 costlier. That makes the Pixel 8 a little less enticing, but if you don't need all the latest camera features and are instead looking for a smaller phone, there's still enough here to make a difference.