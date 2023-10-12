The best Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals of October 2023

It's official — the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals have landed. The latest flagship lineup from Google finally hit store shelves on October 12th, and there are already quite a few ways you can save some serious cash on these brand new devices.

Obviously, we haven't had a ton of time to use these phones, but first impressions have been extremely positive. As a matter of fact, in his recent review, our senior content producer Nicholas Sutrich called the Google Pixel 8 Pro the "best phone that Google has ever made, bar none". Considering how much we loved the Pixel 7 series, that's some seriously high praise, but we can't say it's exactly surprising given Google's track record. What is surprising is how many great deals we're already seeing. I'm talking about offers like the Amazon promotion that gives you a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro when you buy the Google Pixel 8, or the Verizon deal that hooks you up with a Pixel 8 Pro for 100% free with eligible trade-in and new line. Suffice it to say, it's a good time to be a Pixel fan.

As with most new phone releases, you'll be eligible for the most savings if you trade in an old phone or make some kind of update to your wireless service. Keep reading to see if you're eligible for one of these early deals, and check back later if you don't find anything today: we'll keep updating this guide with new offers as they go live.

Google Pixel 8 deals

Google Pixel 8: FREE Pixel Buds Pro, plus up to $670 of trade-in credit at Best Buy Best Buy is kicking off the festivities with an offer that'll give you a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds when you buy the base model Pixel 8. If you have an old device to trade in, you'll also be eligible to receive up to $670 of promo credit — that's enough to make the phone totally free!

Google Pixel 8: FREE with trade-in and new line, plus $400 off Pixel Watch at Verizon Trade in an old phone and add an eligible line at Verizon and the wireless carrier will give you up to $800 of trade-in credit when you order the Pixel 8. You can also get $399.99 off any Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: FREE Pixel Buds Pro with purchase at Amazon Amazon is also giving away free Pixel Buds Pro when you order the Pixel 8 through their site. That's a value of $199.99!

Google Pixel 8: Just $15 per month at AT&T The wireless carrier AT&T is doing things a little differently by offering new and existing customers the Pixel 8 for the discounted price of $15 per month for 36 months. No trade-in required.

Google Pixel 8: FREE Pixel Buds Pro or $200 off Pixel Watch 2, plus up to $650 of trade-in credit at Google Store Similar to the Best Buy deal above, the Google Store will give you a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro (or $200 off the Pixel Watch 2) when you order the Pixel 8 ahead. You'll also be eligible to receive up to $650 off when you trade in.

Google Pixel 8 Pro deals

Google Pixel 8 Pro: FREE Pixel Watch 2, plus up to $800 of trade-in credit at Best Buy order the powerful Pixel 8 Pro from Best Buy and the retailer will hook you up with a free Pixel Watch 2 and up to $800 of trade-in credit.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in and new line, plus $399.99 off Pixel Watch at Verizon Pick up a Pixel 8 Pro from Verizon and the retailer will hook you up with $1,000 of max trade-in credit when you send them an old phone and add a qualified line. You'll also be eligible to receive that $399.99 off any Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: FREE Pixel Watch 2 with purchase at Amazon You guessed it: order the Pixel 8 Pro before October 12th and Amazon will hook you up with a free Pixel Watch 2 (a whopping value of $349.99), no strings attached!

Google Pixel 8 Pro: FREE with trade-in at AT&T Although you don't get any free watches or earbuds, if you order the Pixel 8 Pro from AT&T and trade in an eligible device, the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credit to make the phone totally free!

Google Pixel 8 Pro: FREE Pixel Watch 2 or Buds Pro, plus up to $750 off with trade-in at Google Store Order the new Pixel 8 Pro directly from the Google Store and you'll get to choose between a free Pixel Watch 2 or pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. Pair that with up to $750 of trade-in credit and you're looking at some serious savings.

FAQ

Is the Google Pixel 8 worth it?

If you're in the market for a new phone and you can afford it, absolutely. After all, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two of the best Android phones that we used this year, and the Pixel 8 series has improved on these devices in a few key areas. For starters, the new phone lineup comes with a bigger battery, improved camera tech, and perhaps most importantly, the new Tensor G3 chipset. To learn more, check out our Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro initial reviews.

I already have a Google Pixel 7; should I upgrade?

This is going to depend on your budget and whether or not you're able to find a good deal. It also depends on whether or not you really want to. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both excellent phones, and as we've detailed before, we don't really believe that tech companies need to be producing new phones every single year, year after year. This is especially true when you consider how many software updates some of these new phones receive before they start to feel dated.

Still, if you're passionate about Pixel, many of the retailers above would love to take your old Pixel 7 in exchange for a big ole pile of trade-in credit when you order a Pixel 8. You may even get a free Pixel Watch 2 out of the deal!