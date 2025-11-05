Amazon quietly drops the Google Pixel 9 down to the price of a Pixel 9a, weeks ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday discounts keep coming in hot, and this time, we have dug up a Google Pixel deal that seems almost too good to be true. Amazon has dropped the price of the Pixel 9 so low that it is almost as if you're buying a budget phone, so be sure to grab this $200 off deal before your friends find it!

Even Mariah Carey has officially kicked off Christmas, so this could be your early gift for anyone who wants a reliable device with the latest Gemini features and consistent software support. You'll always get Google's newest OS updates, so you won't need to upgrade to a new device.

As for why you should be getting the Google Pixel 9, take it from someone who owns one: I'd say for its exceptional battery and storage. I'm really impressed with the Pixel 9's 4,700mAh battery; it handles a bunch of apps at once, like endless streaming and social media, without a problem. I use it for monitoring the baby camera for almost 9-10 hours daily, including playing songs on YouTube on loop for when my one-year-old starts to throw tantrums.

While the Pixel 9's lack of a telephoto lens is a minor drawback, its portrait images are still exceptional. It's my preferred device for capturing fleeting moments, like my baby's expression or when he's showing off a new skill, especially when my iPhone isn't readily available.

Check out our guide to the best Pixel deals of Black Friday 2025 for more savings on Google devices.

25% OFF Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $499 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 just hit its best price on Amazon, with a 25% discount on all the colorways, which is an epic deal! The base model with 128GB of storage presents a compelling package, particularly for those who prioritize camera performance, AI features, and long-term software support.

✅Recommended if: You're someone looking for a premium Google Pixel phone that gets you all the latest Gemini AI smarts, has an outstanding camera array with AI tools to enhance its performance, and boasts a great battery that could last you a full work day. You also don't have to worry about upgrading to a new device since it gets seven years of OS upgrades.

❌Skip this deal if: You're someone who wants faster charging, considering this phone takes around an hour to reach full charge. The standard Pixel 9 lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, which means it relies on digital zoom beyond the 2x mark.

One of the best features of owning an Android phone, especially when compared to an iPhone, is the seamless and straightforward process of connecting it to a laptop and transferring files.

That said, the Google Pixel 9 comes with pretty useful top-tier flagship features, thanks to its core strengths: a camera system with a 50MP main sensor and advanced AI editing tools like Magic Editor; the Tensor G4 chip that backs exclusive AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search. Additionally, the phone is extremely durable, with top-notch IP68 water resistance.