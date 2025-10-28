Skip Black Friday — this new T-Mobile deal lands you a free Google Pixel 9a AND some free earbuds, because why not?

Black Friday is a month away, but I just uncovered a new T-Mobile deal on the Google Pixel 9a that's making the big sale weekend seem, well, a little unnecessary. It works like this: buy the midrange smartphone on "most" data plans at T-Mobile and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with $499.99 in promo credits over 24 months.

That's enough to make the Google Pixel 9a completely free, no trade-in required! As if that wasn't enough, T-Mobile will also throw in a free pair of Google Pixel Buds 2a earbuds, an additional value of $129. Why go searching for Google Pixel deals this Black Friday when the early offers are already this good?

Score an 'incredible' free phone AND some earbuds with T-Mobile's latest deal

Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499.99 FREE with most plans, plus Pixel Buds 2a at T-Mobile (Online Exclusive) Add a line on an eligible Essentials (or other) data plan at T-Mobile and you could score a FREE Google Pixel 9a, no trade-in required. To sweeten the deal, the legendary wireless carrier will also throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds 2a earbuds.

The Google Pixel 9a is easily one of the best cheap Android phones on the market today, balancing an accessible price tag with the latest AI features and a ton of flagship-level specs.

The midrange masterpiece boasts a lovely 6.3-inch pOLED display straight out of the gate, while under the hood you get a reliable 5,100mAh battery and the same Tensor G4 chipset that powers the rest of the Pixel 9 family.

The phone also guarantees seven years of OS and security upgrades, plus you get that legendary AI-powered camera tech that made Google so famous in the Android phone space.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Should I buy the Google Pixel 9a now or wait for Black Friday?

It depends on what you're looking for. If you prefer to buy your phones unlocked and can wait a few more weeks, it might be worth waiting to see what retailers like Amazon and Best Buy do with the Pixel 9a. The phone dropped to $364 during October Prime Day, for instance, and I wouldn't be surprised if it hit that same record low again when the Black Friday sales begin in earnest.

On the other hand, if you're already a T-Mobile subscriber and you don't mind adding a new line to your wireless service, then this Google Pixel 9a deal is a truly unmissable opportunity that no Black Friday sale can touch.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday historically falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, which means the 2025 event is set to occur on November 28th. That sale will be followed by Cyber Monday on December 1st, and you can expect that entire weekend to be packed full of various sale events.

When does the Google Pixel 10a come out?

We've been following leaks and rumors surrounding the Pixel 10a for months now, and our sources indicate that the latest midrange masterpiece from Google will likely be unveiled in March 2026. This phone will probably boast the same $500 price tag as past A-series Pixel releases, plus it's sure to be equipped with the Tensor G5 chipset, great cameras, and all of the latest AI software features. Is it worth waiting six more months to buy the new Pixel 10a? The choice is yours, but I'd say that the Google Pixel 9a is a worthy investment in the meantime.