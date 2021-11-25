As high-end phones get more expensive, awesome budget Android phones get even better. We've researched and ranked all of the best cheap Android phones you can buy today. And with our buyer's guide, you'll be sure to find the perfect phone for you. Here are some of our top choices for the most inexpensive phones available now. What are the best budget Android phones? Last year was tremendous for Android phones in the budget space, and fortunately, this trend has continued well into 2021. You're seeing features like multiple cameras, faster processors, and 5G hit price points that would have been unheard of just a couple of years ago. Because of that, there's a wealth of quality options in the $200–$450 range that won't make you feel like you're compromising. For our top picks, you can't go wrong with either the Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 5a. The 2020 model hits the perfect balance of performance, camera quality, and battery life, with a clean build of Android that you're sure to love and the same camera as the 5a. Go with the new model, and you'll get a much larger screen, 5G support, waterproofing, and amazing battery life — though it stretches the definition of a "budget" Android phone. Further down the list, we really love the Nokia 5.4. It has a lower-resolution display, plastic back, and slightly less RAM and storage than some other phones on this list. Still, overall it's a package that we can absolutely recommend, especially if you're looking to save as much money as possible on an unlocked Android phone with good cameras, great battery life, and smooth software. We also recommend the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. This phone surprised us with its beautiful display and tremendous performance, although you'll want to make sure you're ready for a phone this size — it's a big one.

1. Google Pixel 4a The overall best budget Android phone you can buy $485 at Amazon Bottom line: The Pixel 4a has one of the best cameras on this list, but it's so much more than that. It's a fantastic overall device that happens to cost a bit more than our top pick.

The overall best cheap Android phone you can buy Google Pixel 4a Display 5.81-inch OLED, 2340x1080, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Cameras 12.2MP primary, 8MP selfie Charging 18W wired Battery 3,140 mAh Water Resistance ❌ Dimensions 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm Weight 143g

Pros: Incredible camera

Excellent build quality with polycarbonate shell

Three years of updates

Clean Android build

Has a headphone jack Cons: Lacks wireless charging

Lacks water resistance

Only available in one size option Google didn't change much about the Pixel 4a over its predecessor, the Pixel 3a. It kept the plastic body, the austere design, and the no-nonsense approach to Android. But what it did change, it improved on a wide scale: it's faster, has more RAM and memory, a nicer display, and three additional years of Android platform and security updates to soothe even the most critical of users. The Pixel 4a limits user choice, though: it only comes in in one storage variety, 128GB. Unfortunately, it's also only available in one size, a 5.8-inch model that's easy to hold and use in one hand. Where the Pixel 4a excels is in the basics. Its 3,180mAh battery lasts all day, thanks to the power-sipping properties of its upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Its 5.8-inch OLED display goes edge-to-edge, with only the slightest hint of a bezel and a camera cutout near the top left. There's only a single camera on the back, too, but that 12MP sensor combines with Google's best-in-class post-processing for the best photos you'll find in a phone at this price point. It's so good. In fact, you'll have a hard time telling the difference between photos produced on the Pixel 4a and those from the much more expensive Pixel 4. So, where does the Pixel 4a cut costs? There's no wireless charging or water resistance, and the plastic body, despite a premium matte finish, can feel a little less premium than its metal-and-glass counterparts. Otherwise, this is a near-perfect phone for its very reasonable price and should be at the top of your list if you can spring the extra money over the Moto G Power.

The best overall budget Android phone you can buy Google Pixel 4a Android Smartphone The uncontested photography king Thanks to a lower price over the Pixel 3a, this is the best phone on this list if you can swing it in your price range. $485 at Amazon

$300 at Best Buy

$350 at Target

2. Google Pixel 5a The upgrade Pixel pick $399 at Google Store Bottom line: While some may not consider it to be "cheap," the Pixel 5a packs a big punch for its $450 asking price, including a powerful Snapdragon processor, 5G connectivity, stunning cameras, water resistance, and more.

A bigger, better Pixel 4a with 5G Google Pixel 5a Display 6.34-inch OLED, 2340x1080, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Cameras 12.2MP primary, 16MP ultra-wide, 8MP selfie Charging 18W wired Battery 4,680 mAh Water Resistance IP67 Dimensions 156.2 x 73.1 x 8.8mm Weight 183g

Pros: Simply amazing cameras

Fast performance across the board

Large OLED display

Unbelievable battery life

Supports 5G networks Cons: Only a 60Hz display

Not "cheap" for all shoppers We already mentioned the Google Pixel 4a above, but it's also worth discussing its more expensive sibling — the Pixel 5a. It's a lot like last year's Pixel 4a, but with a few key upgrades in important places. First thing's first, there's the processor. The Pixel 5a steps up to the more impressive Snapdragon 765G, which allows for better performance and 5G connectivity. Of course, 5G still has a lot of growing pains it needs to work through, but if you plan to keep your phone for the next few years and take advantage of those faster network speeds as they become more widely available, it is something to consider. The larger size of the 5a allows for a bigger display and battery, making it better-equipped for watching movies, playing games, and doing all of that while not having to stress about how much gas is left in the tank. You get the same top-notch 12.2MP camera from the regular Pixel 4a, but there's also a 16MP ultra-wide camera that allows for even more shooting possibilities. In fact, during our review of the 5a, our colleague could not kill the battery even after two days of intense usage. That's huge, especially for a phone that lacks wireless charging. The 5a also is the first a-series Pixel to have an official IP67 rating for water resistance. If you're weighing the Pixel 5a vs. Pixel 4a, that linked guide should tell you more about how the two phones compare.

The upgrade Pixel pick Google Pixel 5a 5G speeds for less Want 5G connectivity on a budget? Look no further than the Pixel 5a from Google. $399 at Google Store

$481 at Amazon (International Version)

3. Moto G Power (2020) Best cheap budget Android phone $220 at Amazon Bottom line: The Moto G Power (2020) sacrifices very little to hit its $250 retail price. As a result, this is the best cheap phone for most people with a speedy processor, excellent cameras, and great battery life.

Best cheap budget Android phone Moto G Power (2020) Display 6.4-inch LCD, 2300x1080, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Cameras 16MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 16MP selfie Charging 10W wired Battery 5,000 mAh Water Resistance Water-repellent coating Dimensions 159.9 x 75.8 x 9.6mm Weight 199g

Pros: Great build quality and design

Three rear cameras are a lot of fun

Up to three-day battery life

Moto Display and Moto Actions are great

Compatible with all major U.S. and international carriers Cons: Moto G line isn't known for swift software updates

Lacks NFC Year after year, Motorola stands out as one of the best companies to watch for delivering great budget Android phones. 2020 saw the Moto G Power release, and if you're in the market for an affordable smartphone, it's hard to do much better than this. The Power name is a reference to the phone's best feature — battery life. With a 5,000 mAh battery crammed inside, you can easily get two or three days of use on a single charge. In a world where it's the norm to throw your phone on the charger every single night, being able to go a few days without worrying about that is a dream come true. The rest of the G Power's hardware is just as good outside of the legendary battery life. The 6.4-inch Full HD display is easy on the eyes, performance is plenty fast thanks to the Snapdragon 665 processor and 4GB of RAM, and graphical performance in mobile games is vastly improved to 2019's Moto G7. The G Power also has a trio of solid cameras, which allow for a wide variety of different types of shots you can take with the phone. Image quality is also pretty good, considering how cheap the G Power is. Tying all of this together is Motorola's excellent software. The user interface is nearly identical to what you'd find on a Pixel, meaning it's clean, pure Android as Google intended it. In addition, Motorola throws in a few software tweaks to further enhance your experiences, such as Moto Display and Moto Actions. The former is arguably the best always-on display out there, with the latter allowing you to move the phone in a chopping motion to turn on the flashlight or twist it to open the camera.

We have two complaints about the Moto G Power, the first of which is its lack of NFC. Contactless payment solutions like Google Pay are becoming more and more commonplace with every day that passes, and buying a phone in 2021 that doesn't support this feels kind of silly. There's also the fact that Motorola only promises one major OS update for the G Power, meaning it likely won't be updated beyond Android 11 — a potential deal-breaker if you plan on keeping the phone for a long time. However, if neither of those two things bothers you, the Moto G Power is a wonderfully complete package that we think many people will be overly happy with. Just a heads up that this is the 2020 version of the Moto G Power. The Moto G Power (2021) was released, but it's actually a worse product with a lower-resolution display and a slightly weaker processor. As such, we're going to keep recommending the Moto G Power (2020) over it.

Best cheap budget Android phone Moto G Power (2020) The best affordable Android phone for most people If you need a cheap phone, you want the Moto G Power. It's built well, has a good display, and has insane battery life. $220 at Amazon

$309 at Walmart

4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G A premium 5G pick under $500 $497 at Amazon Bottom line: Want the Samsung experience without the added cost? The Galaxy A52 is a fantastic value.

A premium 5G pick under $500 Samsung Galaxy A52 Display 6.5-inch AMOLED, 2400x1080, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB Cameras 64MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth, 32MP selfie Charging 25W wired Battery 4,500 mAh Water Resistance IP67 Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm Weight 189g

Pros Good-looking hardware

Vibrant AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Four excellent rear cameras

Large 4,500 mAh battery

IP67 water and dust resistance Cons 5G is only for sub-6 Samsung has many decent offerings in 2021, with one of its better options being the Galaxy A52 5G. You'll find a lot of specs to keep you interested, including a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 4,500 mAh battery for long endurance, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It's a decent chipset, but on the A52, it results in some laggy performance now and then. The A52 is touting a total of four sensors on its backside. There's a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera, and a dedicated 5MP portrait camera. Not only does this setup allow for virtually endless possibilities with the kinds of photos you can take, but the 64MP primary camera is a fantastic shooter that captures wonderful detail and dynamic range.

A premium 5G pick under $500 Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Factory Unlocked Smartphone Samsung packs quite a punch Want a flagship Samsung phone without paying premium prices? Make sure to check out the Galaxy A52! $497 at Amazon

$500 at Best Buy

$500 at Samsung

5. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G The cheap Android phone with versatile cameras $170 at Amazon Bottom line: The Pixel 4a may have the best camera quality, but the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has the versatility. With four cameras overall, though, you'll definitely get your shot. Plus, the rest of the phone is great, too.

The cheap Android phone with versatile cameras Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Display 6.4-inch TFT, 720x1600 Processor MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G RAM 4/6/8GB Storage 128GB Cameras 48MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth, 13MP selfie Charging 15W wired Battery 5,000 mAh Water Resistance IP67 Dimensions 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm Weight 205g

Pros Attractive design

Great cameras

90Hz AMOLED display is excellent

Three platform updates

Long battery life Cons Can be a bit laggy with heavy use

"Fast" charging is only 15W Samsung's lineup of mid-tier Android phones has gotten a lot better in recent years, with one of the latest examples being the Galaxy A32 5G. This is at the mid-range of Samsung's more affordable Galaxy phones, and it should absolutely be on your shortlist. As hinted at above, this is the cheap Android phone to get if you care about cameras. The heart of the Galaxy A32 5G is its 48MP primary camera, and photos taken with it look excellent. There's a lot of detail, good dynamic range, and vibrant colors. To help expand the types of pictures you can take, the A32 5G is also equipped with an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP portrait camera. Outside of the camera department, the Galaxy A32 5G is just as impressive. It delivers a quality 6.4-inch TFT display at 720p, decent performance in day-to-day tasks thanks to its MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G, and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery that allows long endurance. Tie all of that together with USB-C charging and a headphone jack, and you end up with quite the package.

The cheap Android phone with versatile cameras Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Android Smartphone An excellent camera package, regardless of price Samsung went all out with the Galaxy A32's cameras, giving you a 48MP primary lens and three other ones to play around with. $170 at Amazon

$280 at Best Buy

$280 at Samsung

6. Nokia 5.4 A great option for clean software under $300 From $221 at Amazon Bottom line: Nokia's known for making great value Android phones, and the excellent Nokia 5.4 is another example. Expect decent performance, clean Android One-based software, and a lovely design.

A great option for clean software under $300 Nokia 5.4 Display 6.39-inch LCD, 1560x720, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/128GB Cameras 48MP primary, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth, 16MP selfie Charging 10W wired Battery 4,000 mAh Water Resistance ❌ Dimensions 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5mm Weight 6.4oz

Pros: Fast processor

Solid quad-camera system

Two-day battery life

Fingerprint sensor

NFC for Google Pay Cons: Display is only HD+

No wireless charging

Slow fingerprint sensor Nokia makes solid Android phones that don't cost too much, and the Nokia 5.4 continues that tradition of high-quality hardware with clean Android One-based software. The phone's design is striking, too, with a tall-and-thin 20:9 aspect ratio that makes the metallic-looking body easy to grasp and use in one hand. And because the Nokia 5.4 runs Android One, it will get platform updates until 2023 and security patches until 2024. On the hardware front, the Nokia 5.4 packs some serious power. The Snapdragon 662 processor and 4/6GB of RAM allow for reliable performance, the 4,000 mAh battery provides up to two days of use per charge, and you get a total of four cameras for endless picture-taking possibilities, including an excellent 48MP primary sensor. Throw in smaller features like NFC, USB-C charging, and a headphone jack, and you end up with a really complete package.

A great option for clean software under $300 Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone Nokia delivers the goods The Nokia 5.4 shines as an excellent low-cost Android phone. It has four rear cameras, a headphone jack, and clean software. From $221 at Amazon

$250 at Best Buy

$250 at Walmart

7. TCL 20S A big phone with lots of features $250 at Amazon Bottom line: If you're looking for features galore, from video-enhancing modes to excellent camera and battery optimizations, the TCL 20S is a fantastic option.

A big phone with lots of features TCL 20S Display 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD, 2400x1080, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB Cameras 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth, 16MP selfie Charging 18W wired Battery 5,000 mAh Water Resistance ❌ Dimensions 162.2 x 76.9 x 9.1mm Weight 199g

Pros: Crisp and vibrant display

5,000 mAh battery

Has an NFC chip

Improved primary camera

OTG reverse charging Cons: No 5G

No official IP water-resistance rating TCL has been at the helm of phones under the Alcatel and BlackBerry brands, but with the TCL 20S, the company is finally entering the Android space with a device under its own name. Surprisingly, it's one of the most feature-rich cheap handsets you can buy right now. Starting with its display, the TCL 20S offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with its NXTVISION screen technology — offering true-to-life colors, great viewing angles, and support for HDR video content. If you want to use the display to showcase games, the Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM offers more than enough horsepower to keep everything running smoothly. Also offered are four rear cameras, including a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera. Actual image quality isn't the very best we've ever seen, but the fact that you have so many sensors to work with allows for lots of shooting possibilities. Rounding out the feature list is a huge 5,000 mAh battery, USB-C charging, NFC for Google Pay, and it comes in two fabulous colors, North Star Blue and Miky Way black. Plus, you can use your 20S to charge another device thanks to its OTG reverse charging capability.

A big phone with lots of features TCL 20S Android Smartphone One phone, so many features Whether you want a vibrant display, lots of cameras, or Google Pay support on a budget? The TCL 20S does it all. $250 at Amazon

$250 at Best Buy

$270 at Walmart

8. Moto G Stylus (2021) A decent performer with a trick up its sleeve $230 at Amazon Bottom line: If you're burning for a Moto G Power with an included stylus, à la Samsung's Galaxy Note line, the Moto G Stylus (2021) will be your perfect phone.

A decent performer with a trick up its sleeve Moto G Stylus (2021) Display 6.8-inch LCD, 2400x1080, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Cameras 48MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Charging 10W wired Battery 4,000 mAh Water Resistance Water-repellent coating Dimensions 169.8 x 77.9 x 9mm Weight 213g

Pros: Included stylus for writing/drawing

Four rear cameras

Good all-around specs

Works with every U.S. carrier Cons No NFC

Only one promised OS update It can be challenging to keep track of all the value phones Motorola has in its lineup, but one that manages to stand out is the Moto G Stylus (2021). Along with being one of the few Android phones that comes with a built-in stylus, it's also just a perfect combination of specs, features, and value. You're getting a large 6.8-inch display for housing all of your media, and thanks to a Full HD+ resolution, everything looks excellent. There's also ample performance thanks to the Snapdragon 678 processor, along with 128GB of built-in storage and a large 4,000 mAh battery. Given the low price of the G Stylus, these are all powerful specifications. As the name implies, the main draw to the Moto G Stylus (2021) is its built-in stylus experience. It's certainly not the most premium stylus we've ever used, but it works well enough for drawing, note-taking, etc. It can also be stored seamlessly at the bottom of the phone when you aren't using it, which is a nice touch that ties the whole experience together. Just like the Moto G Power (2020), you're still missing NFC on the Moto G Stylus and need to put up with Motorola's disappointing software updates. However, if those aren't deal-breakers for you, there's a lot to like here.

A decent performer with a trick up its sleeve Moto G Stylus (2021) Android Smartphone Draw and doodle the day away It's not as good a deal as the G Power, but the Moto G Stylus offers some fun and unique features. $230 at Amazon

$230 at Best Buy

$230 at B&H

9. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Excellent performance for the price $300 at Amazon Bottom line: The OnePlus Nord N10 5G anchors OnePlus's affordable push into the U.S. market. It's one of the best value flagship devices you can buy and a striking Pixel 4a competitor.

Excellent performance for the price OnePlus Nord N10 5G Display 6.49-inch FHD, 2400x1080, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Cameras 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP monochrome, 16MP selfie Charging 30W wired Battery 4,300 mAh Water Resistance ❌ Dimensions 163 x 74.7 x 8.95mm Weight 190g

Pros: FHD display with 90Hz

Excellent performance

Long battery life

30W wired charging

Great OxygenOS software Cons: Won't upgrade past Android 11 2021 has seen plenty of Android phones released, with one of the most noteworthy being the OnePlus Nord 2. The Nord series marks OnePlus's return to truly affordable smartphones, and in just about every regard, it's a home run. But, unfortunately, that affordable flagship never made its way to many parts of the world, including North America. Thankfully, OnePlus has expanded the Nord lineup bringing two Nord phones to the U.S., including our favorite, the Nord N10 5G. Even though it's priced as a budget phone, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs a big punch on the hardware front. The 90Hz AMOLED display looks fantastic, giving you rich colors and smooth animations. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 allows for fast 5G performance, battery life is reliable, and OnePlus's 30W wired charging continues to be one of the best on the market. The phone ships with a generous 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and high-end features like a quad-camera setup and dual stereo speakers. We're also quite fond of the new Midnight Ice color, which is downright beautiful. Regarding software, the OnePlus Nord ships with OxygenOS based on Android 10, only recently upgraded to Android 11/ OxygenOS 11, and won't upgrade to version 12. Still, OxygenOS is one of the best Android interfaces on the market. It strikes a near-perfect balance of offering many extra features while retaining a clean user interface, and it's something we cannot get enough of. So remaining stuck with this OS isn't a terrible problem to have.

Excellent performance for the price OnePlus Nord N10 5G Android Smartphone A Nord for North America OnePlus finally brought a Nord phone to the U.S., packed with a quad-camera system, 90Hz display, and 5G compatibility. $300 at Amazon

$300 at Best Buy

$300 at Walmart

10. POCO M3 A striking design and a huge battery $220 at Amazon Bottom line: With a lovely design, striking AMOLED display, and plenty of power and cameras to turn heads, the POCO M3 is a fantastic option.

A striking design and a huge battery POCO M3 Display 6.53-inch IPS LCD, 2400x1080, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM 6GB Storage 64 or 128GB Cameras 48MP primary, 2MP macro, 2MP portrait, 8MP selfie Charging 18W wired Battery 6,000 mAh Water Resistance ❌ no official rating Dimensions 165.8 x 76.7.2 x 8.8mm Weight 208g

Pros Superb battery life

Stunning design and colors

Passable camera setup

Stereo speakers

Built-in headphone jack Cons Ships with Android 10

Tons of bloatware

No NFC or official IP rating POCO gained notoriety a few years ago as Xiaomi's breakout budget brand and earned even more respect after outperforming many other flagships in MKBHD's annual blind camera tests on YouTube. Its phones also typically have a flair for the dramatic in terms of their design. That is most certainly the case with the eye-popping POCO M3, particularly in its POCO Yellow color variant. In addition to bold colors, the camera housing on the back of the M3 is visually distinct — you'll either love it, or you'll hate it. It takes up nearly a quarter of the rear panel and houses a triple camera system with a 48MP primary lens, along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP portrait camera. In addition, you get an 8MP selfie shooter on the front, all powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The M3 is capable of 18W wired fast charging, but it's not likely you'll need to top up too much. This battery champ packs a 6,000mAh cell, which with its 1080p display and modest SOC, should keep you powered for up to two full days. The biggest downsides to the phone are a lack of NFC, no official IP rating, and it ships with Android 10. On the plus side, though, you do get a built-in headphone jack! U.S. buyers take note: The version on Amazon U.S. is an international model and won't work on Sprint, Verizon, or any of their MVNOs. It will work perfectly on AT&T and T-Mobile. It also has no U.S. warranty.

A striking design and a huge battery POCO M3 Take a look at what POCO's offering POCO continues to innovate in the affordable space, and its M3 is one of the most eye-catching Android at any price point. $220 at Amazon

$341 at Walmart

11. iPhone SE The best cheap iPhone From $399 at Amazon Bottom line: Owning an iPhone has gotten much more affordable in recent years, and right now, the best way to get an iPhone while spending as little as possible is the iPhone SE. So long as you don't mind the outdated design, the iPhone SE gives you amazing performance, a good camera, and all of the iOS features you could ever want — all for just $400.

The best cheap iPhone iPhone SE Display 4.7-inch LCD, 1334x750, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Apple A13 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB Cameras 12MP primary Charging 18W wired, 7.5W wireless Battery 1,821 mAh Water Resistance IP67 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm Weight 148g

Pros Perfect size for smaller hands

Unmatched performance at this price

5+ years of software updates

IP67 water resistance

Qi wireless charging Cons Massive bezels

Battery life isn't anything special An iPhone on a list of the best Android phones? Yeah, we know. But hear us out because many people who buy iPhones use Google services, and we feel pretty confident in saying that the iPhone SE is among the best budget phones to run apps like Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, and more. Shoppers that want into the Apple ecosystem and can afford the iPhone 12 mini should get that phone. Still, if you're working with a smaller budget, the iPhone SE is a stupendous value that makes it possible for more people than ever to jump aboard the Apple bandwagon finally. Let's get the bad stuff out of the way first — the iPhone SE's design is pretty dated by 2021 standards. Its huge bezels look like they're from another planet compared to everything else on this list, and depending on who you are, that'll either be a deal-breaker or a small design detail you couldn't care less about. However, assuming you're OK with some chunky bezels, the rest of the iPhone SE experience is kind of magical. Here's the thing about the iPhone SE: no Android phone touches it in terms of performance for the price. It starts with the processor, which is the Apple A13 Bionic. This is the same chip powering 2019's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, so in other words, the iPhone SE is a performance beast. No matter what apps/games you throw at it, it'll eat everything up with ease and refuse to break a sweat. When it comes to smartphones in the $400 price range, nothing comes close to the raw power offered by the iPhone SE. The single 12MP camera on the iPhone SE doesn't sound amazing at first, but it manages to capture some really great shots in day-to-day use. You also get wireless charging support, NFC for Apple Pay, and an IP67 water resistance rating. As if that wasn't enough, Apple's commitment to 5+ years of software updates for its smartphones is something every company in the Android space could learn from. So despite being the cheapest iPhone in its product lineup by a long shot, the iPhone SE gets the same level of software support seen by its much more expensive siblings. You know, exactly how it should be.