I used over 40 Android phones in 2025 — these are my Prime Day picks
Make sure you buy the right phone this Prime Day.
I get to use dozens of phones over the course of a year, and 2025 has been particularly busy. Manufacturers accelerated their launch schedules, and it feels like the year has been a never-ending cycle of phone launches. That's good news if you're looking to upgrade your phone, with plenty of great options available.
I used well over 40 phones until now in 2025, including all the major Android releases in the budget, mid-range, and flagship segments. My go-to recommendation is the OnePlus 13R; OnePlus did a fantastic job with the phone, and it has flagship-level cameras, a bright AMOLED panel, and outstanding battery life. The best part is that it's down to $499 on Amazon and Best Buy right now, a $100 discount from its usual retail price.
If you need clean software and the best AI software utilities, then the Pixel 9a is what I'd suggest in the mid-range category. It has a modest discount, bringing it down to $423 on Amazon and Best Buy. You get great cameras, a vibrant OLED panel, Google's best software features, and Android 16.
If you're ready to switch to Google's best cameras, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is what I'd recommend; it is my favorite Pixel right now, and coming in at $749 on Amazon, you're getting a huge $350 discount. This deal is close to selling out, so if you've decided on the phone, I'd suggest getting it as soon as possible. And if you're interested in accessories, head on over to see all deals live now.
OnePlus 13R 📱
Was: $599
Now: $499 at Amazon
Other retailers 💵: $499 at Best Buy | $529 at OnePlus
Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
I called the OnePlus 13R the definitive value flagship in my review. This is the best phone you can get at $500 right now, and it doesn't have any major shortcomings.
✅Recommended if: You want the best hardware package available in the mid-range segment today. There isn't another phone that matches the OnePlus 13R in this regard.
❌Skip this deal if: You need clean software with fast updates.
Alternative deal: Google Pixel 9a — $423 on Amazon
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB 📱
Was: $1,099
Now: $749 at Amazon
Other retailers 💵: $799 at Google | $749 at Best Buy (sold out)
Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐
While the Pixel 9 Pro XL isn't the fastest phone around, it continues to deliver the best AI software suite, and the cameras are fantastic. You also get one of the best OLED panels of any device, and the battery easily lasts all day without any issues. This deal is sold out Best Buy, so if you're interested, best act now while Amazon still has units left.
✅Recommended if: You want a phone with great software, standout cameras, and a striking design. Google provides the best AI-backed software suite of any brand today.
❌Skip this deal if: You need the best battery tech, a PWM-sensitive OLED panel, and fast charging.
Alternative deal: Google Pixel 9 Pro — $749 on Amazon
Google Pixel 9a 📱
Was: $499
Now: $423 at Amazon
Other retailers 💵: $423 at Best Buy | $449 at Google
Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
The Pixel 9a introduces a new aesthetic, and the camera doesn't protrude at all. It has the best battery life of any Pixel available today, and you get great cameras, all the AI software utilities you need, and Android 16.
✅Recommended if: You want a mid-range phone with the best cameras and software.
❌Skip this deal if: You need a gaming phone.
Alternative deal: OnePlus 13R — $499 on Amazon
As someone who gets over 75 phones a year, I don't really think about how much they cost — the last phone I bought with my own money was the LG G4, and that was a decade ago. But if I had to buy a phone in 2025, it would be the OnePlus 13R. It delivers the best performance, has the best battery life, and a vibrant AMOLED panel with good software customizability.
I don't like the new iterations of OxygenOS as much as the legacy builds, but I'll admit the software has good fluidity, and it looks modern. And with the phone down to $499, you're getting a terrific value. It outshines all other phones in the $500 to $700 segment, and if you need a reliable phone that looks good and holds up incredibly well in daily use, you should just get the OnePlus 13R.
For everything to do with Amazon Prime Day, head to our ultimate buying guide.
