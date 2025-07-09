I used over 40 Android phones in 2025 — these are my Prime Day picks

I get to use dozens of phones over the course of a year, and 2025 has been particularly busy. Manufacturers accelerated their launch schedules, and it feels like the year has been a never-ending cycle of phone launches. That's good news if you're looking to upgrade your phone, with plenty of great options available.

I used well over 40 phones until now in 2025, including all the major Android releases in the budget, mid-range, and flagship segments. My go-to recommendation is the OnePlus 13R; OnePlus did a fantastic job with the phone, and it has flagship-level cameras, a bright AMOLED panel, and outstanding battery life. The best part is that it's down to $499 on Amazon and Best Buy right now, a $100 discount from its usual retail price.

If you need clean software and the best AI software utilities, then the Pixel 9a is what I'd suggest in the mid-range category. It has a modest discount, bringing it down to $423 on Amazon and Best Buy. You get great cameras, a vibrant OLED panel, Google's best software features, and Android 16.

If you're ready to switch to Google's best cameras, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is what I'd recommend; it is my favorite Pixel right now, and coming in at $749 on Amazon, you're getting a huge $350 discount. This deal is close to selling out, so if you've decided on the phone, I'd suggest getting it as soon as possible. And if you're interested in accessories, head on over to see all deals live now.

As someone who gets over 75 phones a year, I don't really think about how much they cost — the last phone I bought with my own money was the LG G4, and that was a decade ago. But if I had to buy a phone in 2025, it would be the OnePlus 13R. It delivers the best performance, has the best battery life, and a vibrant AMOLED panel with good software customizability.

I don't like the new iterations of OxygenOS as much as the legacy builds, but I'll admit the software has good fluidity, and it looks modern. And with the phone down to $499, you're getting a terrific value. It outshines all other phones in the $500 to $700 segment, and if you need a reliable phone that looks good and holds up incredibly well in daily use, you should just get the OnePlus 13R.