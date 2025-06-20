The 'definitive value flagship of 2025' now comes with a FREE $100 gift card — don't wait!

Best Buy's Android Savings Event is nearing an end, but you can still score an excellent OnePlus 13R deal if you're quick about it. Buy the midrange masterpiece ASAP and you'll score a free $100 gift card with your order, alongside an additional $100 discount if you activate the device through Verizon or AT&T.

This is a phone that we called the "definitive value flagship of 2025", but deals on the OnePlus 13R have been pretty hard to find. In other words, if you want to make this cheap Android phone even cheaper, I wouldn't wait.

A rare deal on a midrange masterpiece

OnePlus 13R 256GB: $599.99, plus $100 gift card at Best Buy Buy the OnePlus 13R from Best Buy today and you'll get a free $100 gift card with your purchase, no strings attached. There's also a $100 discount up for grabs if you activate through your carrier, plus up to $400 of trade-in credit. If you can stand to drop a bit more cash, it's worth mentioning that the standard OnePlus 13 also comes with the same $100 gift card offer at Best Buy.

If you're working with a budget of around 600 bucks, the OnePlus 13R is pretty much the ideal smartphone. The midrange device is powered by the excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boasts a lovely 6.78-inch AMOLED display, some AI-boosted camera tech, and a massive 6,000mAh battery that will easily last two days on a single charge. The phone also comes with 256GB of storage as standard, while the 12GB of RAM provides a consistently flagship-level experience from day to day.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Of course, no phone is perfect. Comparing the OnePlus 13R to, say, the Pixel 9a, you'll find that the former device lags behind Google's phone in a few key areas. You don't get wireless charging support, for instance, and the 13R only offers four years of software support compared to the Pixel 9a's seven. On the other hand, the OnePlus phone has a better display, larger battery, and a more powerful chipset, so I'd argue that it evens out.

All things said and done, this is a rare deal on a midrange masterpiece that could easily hold its own against the best devices from Samsung and Google. Is it worth $600? That's up to you, but looking at the price history, I'd guess that this is the only OnePlus 13R deal we're going to see any time soon — so act fast if you're interested.