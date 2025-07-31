What you need to know

Samsung detailed its Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera upgrades over the Fold 6, such as the more noticeable 200MP camera.

The device's selfie camera provides a 25% wider photo, alongside upgrades for capturing skin textures and its enhanced HDR processing.

The Fold 7's video capabilities go further with 10-bit HDR recording and LOG support, which may benefit creators.

Recent Fold 7 reports state the device has captured consumers in larger markets like South Korea and the U.S.

Samsung's newest Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been making headlines, so the company's taking time to detail its major camera upgrades.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Samsung's first foldable to sport a 200MP camera, which it states is the same wide-angle lens you'll find on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Compared to the Z Fold 6, the Fold 7's 200MP camera is reportedly "44% brighter and four times more detailed." Samsung highlights the camera's ability to keep a photo's sharp details even when users take advantage of its 2x optical-grade zoom.

An interesting upgrade is for the Fold 7's shutter speed. Samsung states it's been upgraded to be roughly seven times faster than before, meaning users can capture moments in action easier. The post highlights the Z Fold 7's "Dual Camera Depth Calibration," which helps to determine the distance you are from your subject, "intelligently" switching between the 200MP lens and the 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Even the selfie camera received some improvements for its 100-degree field of view. Over the Fold 6, the Fold 7's selfie camera provides a 25% wider photo that's reportedly five times clearer. Other upgrades include improved skin texture in photos, enhanced HDR processing, and AI-powered filters.

Samsung's Fold 7 filters go hand-in-hand with its Generative Edit and Suggest Erases features, fueled by Galaxy AI. Regarding Generative Edit, Samsung says its AI software updates have reduced its misgeneration rate and texture distortion.

The Fold 7 struts its stuff

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Videos on the Fold 7 take off with Samsung's 10-bit HDR recording capabilities. The post states this brings a "four times richer contrast and wider dynamic range." Additionally, the Fold 7 supports LOG video recordings, which should come in handy for creators (like vloggers) who enter the post-production phase for editing purposes and more.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been catching a lot of attention this year, most likely due to its advancements for a slimmer build, AI, and other notable upgrades. The device has most recently been reported to have surpassed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in South Korean pre-orders. While the Flip 7 is typically the model consumers go for, the Fold 7 now accounts for 60% of the pre-order pie in Samsung's home country. And, a few hours ago today (July 31), the Fold 7 was reported to have been a hit in the U.S. market, too.

For the U.S., the Fold 7's pre-order rate crushed the Flip 7, selling 50% faster than ever before. Carriers are also reporting an extreme surge in pre-orders for the Fold 7, and people are supposedly showing up more in person in stores to purchase it.

Samsung Display got in on the Fold 7 hype, discussing what it did to create a stronger folding screen. The division states the Fold 7's new foldable technology should keep going "even after" 500,000 folds, which, for the average person, would last them a decade.