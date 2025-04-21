Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung's upcoming foldable The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is set to hit shelves this summer, packing a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but plenty of other upgrades. There's expected to be a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, bigger main and cover screens, and a new camera sensor. For Rumored larger main and cover screens

Possible display with no visible crease

Rumored new S Pen with thicker design

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset

New 200MP main camera sensor Against Still not as thin as the Oppo Find N5 or the Honor Magic V3

Could be an incremental update over the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Potential price hike

No other camera upgrades outside of main sensor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 View at Amazon View at Samsung View at Verizon The current model Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is all about refinements, with a tweaked design and a few under-the-hood refinements. However, without major upgrades, it left some fans of Samsung foldables wanting more. That's where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might come in. For Excellent software with great multitasking tools

New design is visually appealing

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor Against Old camera hardware

More expensive

Slow charging speeds and no Qi2 support

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 didn't bring major upgrades over its predecessor, there's a chance that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be a different story. We expect Samsung to release its next big-screen foldable sometime this summer, and leaks and rumors shed light on the upgrades set to arrive.

But will the Galaxy Z Fold 7 be a worthwhile upgrade over the current Galaxy Z Fold 6? There may be enough changes to warrant an upgrade, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected to feature a chip upgrade, a new camera sensor, and larger displays. However, the price might make it cost-prohibitive to purchase. Let's break down how these two devices will shake up in this early, speculative comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 6: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be officially revealed at a Galaxy Unpacked event sometime this summer. It could be in July 2025, which tracks with past Galaxy Z Fold releases. According to the latest predictions, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could cost more than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is priced at $1,899. The price hike could be a result of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 starting at $1,899, with three different storage configurations available: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It's available in Silver, Shadow, Pink, and Navy colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design and hardware

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Looking at the leaked CAD renderings for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (via Android Headlines), you might not notice a ton of changes compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung appears to be retaining a similar design language, with flat sides and sharp corners. That said, while the rear camera arrangement looks similar, virtually everything else is different.

The differences start with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 allegedly offering a much thinner profile than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The foldable phone will reportedly measure 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm when unfolded, making it the thinnest Samsung foldable to date. While not thinner than the Oppo Find N5 or the Honor Magic V3, it could be the thinnest foldable in the U.S. It may also be slightly lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, weighing in at 236g.

Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6 mm, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be a considerable improvement.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The upgrades don't stop there. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to ship with a bigger main screen and cover screen. The foldable, inner panel is rumored to grow to 8.2 inches this year, and it's possible that it has a creaseless look, like the version previewed by Samsung at MWC Barcelona 2025. On the outside, the cover screen will apparently be a 6.5-inch panel.

While we don't know the exact specifications of the displays yet, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might give us some idea. The current model sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x inner display with a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. On the outside, there's a 6.3-inch cover screen with the same specs, but higher pixel density. It's likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will retain many of these specifications.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung is also expected to bring Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This upgraded processor is capable of handling more demanding AI tasks and features Qualcomm's best custom Oryon cores. It'll be superior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip inside the current Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the phone is rumored to have the same 12GB of available memory.

Despite the delays associated with Samsung's One UI 7 rollout, current rumors point to Samsung launching the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with One UI 8, based on Android 16.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (rumored/expected) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Folding display 8.2-inch OLED with possible creaseless panel 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2160 x 1856 resolution, 20.9:18 aspect ratio, 374 ppi, 2600 nits peak brightness, 480Hz PWM dimming Cover display 6.5-inch OLED 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2376 x 968 resolution, 22.1:9 aspect ratio, 410 ppi, 2600 nits peak brightness, 480Hz PWM dimming Operating System Android 16 (One UI 8) Android 14 (One UI 6.1.1) [upgradeable] Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 4,400mAh 4,400mAh Charging 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5 reverse wireless 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5 reverse wireless Rear cameras 200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) Selfie cameras 10MP (cover display) + 4MP (folding display) 10MP (cover display) + 4MP (folding display) Dimensions Unfolded (158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm) Folded (68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1 mm); Unfolded (132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6 mm) Weight 236g 239g Colors Black, Silver, CoralRed Silver, Shadow, Pink, Navy

The battery and charging specs appear to be unchanged, with Samsung unlikely to make changes between models. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature the same 4,400mAh capacity and 25W wired charging speeds. It's an underwhelming part of the Galaxy Z Fold 7's rumored specs for people hoping for faster charging and longer battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 6: Cameras

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

For the past few generations, Samsung hasn't upgraded the camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold product line, aside from the Special Edition model. As of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 generation, the camera system still includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. However, this appears to finally be changing with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Current rumors suggest that Samsung will utilize a 200MP main sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which could be the same sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition — a premium variant exclusive to China and Korea. The other sensors are said to be unchanged, though, still remaining as a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto. This is an improvement, but the secondary lenses still leave something to be desired.

There are no leaks or rumors suggesting the front-facing cameras will change, either. They'll likely remain a 10MP sensor for the cover display and a 4MP under-display lens for the folding display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 6: Worth the upgrade?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumored to cost even more than the pricey Galaxy Z Fold 6, it probably won't make sense to upgrade if you already have the current model. That being said, users of earlier Galaxy Z Fold models — or those trying to buy a Samsung foldable for the first time — might be pleased by the Galaxy Z Fold 7's rumored upgrades.

Another factor to consider is that when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 officially releases, it's possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will become massively discounted. As such, if you're willing to compromise a bit, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could offer a better value proposition than the newer Galaxy Z Fold 7. Until Samsung officially debuts the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it's impossible to know the exact details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 A great Samsung foldable The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to be an excellent foldable phone, but probably not for Galaxy Z Fold 6 owners. At a potentially-higher starting price, it's hard to justify an upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But the new chip, camera sensor, and displays are going to make prospective buyers think about it.