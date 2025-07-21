Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold The next Google foldable The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was a big leap for Google's foldable tech, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be all about further refinement. A new Tensor G5 chip will highlight the new changes, but many things are expected to be the same, like the camera hardware. Pros Larger cover screen with more brightness (rumored)

Increased battery capacity (rumored)

IP68 water and dust-resistance (rumored)

Upgraded Tensor G5 platform (expected) Cons Slow charging speeds (expected)

Not as thin as a Samsung foldable (expected)

Samsung's best foldable The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now thinner and lighter than ever, and it's still an industry-leader in performance. You get a new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, larger main and cover screens, and an upgraded 200MP camera sensor. However, it's expensive. Pros Bigger main and cover screens with wider aspect ratio

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy mobile platform

Gains new 200MP main camera sensor

Thinnest and lightest foldable sold in North America Cons Extremely expensive

Forgoes S Pen support

Ultrawide and telephoto lenses are unchanged

After years of stagnating progress, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a return to form. The big-screen foldable is thinner and lighter while being more powerful, with a flagship processor and main camera. It helps Samsung pull ahead of Google in the foldable race — at least for now. While it looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 tops the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google will have the chance to respond with the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google recently set a launch event for Aug. 20, so the official Pixel 10 Pro Fold reveal isn't too far away. Rumors and leaks don't point to Google overhauling its next foldable to the extent Samsung just did. Still, that doesn't mean the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can't be a better foldable for some people. Let's review how the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will compare to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, based on the latest speculative information available.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

With a Made by Google event penciled in for Aug. 20, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is nearing an official launch. It'll likely be revealed on that date alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 series. The phone could be made available for pre-order that same day, with general availability beginning Aug. 28. However, it's worth noting that Google took some extra time releasing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year, so its successor may debut after the rest of the lineup.

Pricing for the new foldable is up in the air, with earlier rumors suggesting Google could shave hundreds off the sticker price. More recently, there's talk of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold keeping its $1,799 price tag. Either way, the phone will likely cost less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which you can purchase now for $1,999. That gets you the base model with 256GB of memory and 12GB of RAM, and it's generally available as of July 25, 2025.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to be available in two colors, Moonstone and Jade. Samsung offers the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, and Jetblack. There's also a Mint colorway exclusive to Samsung's online store.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and displays

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Unlike Samsung, Google is reportedly planning to keep things mostly the same on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It'll likely have the same general form factor, an identically-sized main display, and similar dimensions compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This is reflected in leaked product renders for the device, created based on rumors and leaks. Of course, things can change, but we're not expecting many surprises when it comes to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's design.

There are a few key upgrades to point out. The cover screen may grow slightly to 6.4 inches, with the hinge assembly and bezels possibly shrinking to accommodate the larger display. It'll still be an AMOLED display panel supporting 120Hz refresh rates, but the screen's brightness capabilities will be upped to reach 3,000 nits, according to leaks. Additionally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to be the first foldable IP68-certified against dust and water ingress.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 does have an IP48 rating for dust and water-resistance, it doesn't have the highest level of dust protection like the Pixel might. Samsung offers Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front display for extra durability, though.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The main display on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely be the same as its predecessor, measuring 8 inches. It'll be an AMOLED panel capable of variable refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz and 2,700 nits of peak brightness, at least. The inner screen could come with a brightness increase to match the outer screen, but that's not confirmed.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 also has an 8-inch AMOLED screen, although the aspect ratio is closer to square than the Pixel. It supports 120Hz variable refresh rates and has a lower 2,600-nit peak brightness rating. Still, both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will almost certainly have stunning displays.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Unless Google pulls off a miracle, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be thinner and lighter than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Samsung made its latest foldable just 8.9mm thick when folded, and it weighs only 215 grams. By comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to measure somewhere around 10.5mm thick when folded and weigh roughly 257 grams. Those figures are based on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold dimensions, and current rumors and leaks don't point to major changes.

On one hand, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was already pretty thin, so the Pixel 10 Pro Fold won't feel insanely thick. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to be over a millimeter thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and that difference is hard to ignore.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

It's possible the biggest Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold upgrade is on the inside. Google will use the Tensor G5 processor to power its upcoming foldable. The Tensor G5 chip is the first to be fabricated using TSMC's 3nm process, which should yield better results than the Samsung Foundry-produced Tensor G4 processor. The company is also reportedly switching to more custom components as part of the move, and this could come with efficiency improvements.

Regardless, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be more powerful. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy mobile platform, which is the best-in-class processor for Android phones. Although the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely ship with more RAM by default (16GB) than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (12GB), the latter should have better performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (rumored/assumed) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Folding display 8-inch OLED, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2076 x 2152 resolution, 373 ppi, 2700 nits peak brightness 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2184 x 1968 QXGA+ Cover display 6.4-inch OLED, 3,000 nits peak brightness 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2520 x 1080 HD+, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Operating System Android 16 Android 16 (One UI 8) Processor Google Tensor G5 Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 5,015mAh 4,400mAh Charging 23W wired, 15W wireless (with Qi2) 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5 reverse wireless Rear cameras 48MP main + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto (5x optical zoom) 200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) Selfie cameras 10MP (cover display) + 10MP (folding display) 10MP (cover display) + 10MP (folding display) Dimensions Folded ( 77.1 x 155.2 x 10.5 mm); Unfolded (150.2 x 155.2 x 5.1 mm) 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mm (folded); 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm (unfolded) Weight 257g 215g Colors Moonstone, Jade Silver Shadow, Blue Shadow, Jetblack Durability IP68 IP48

Both phones will come with Android 16 out of the box. Samsung is using One UI 8 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is based on Android 16. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will get Google flair with Pixel UI.

Notably, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reportedly getting a major battery boost. It is rumored to feature a 5,015mAh capacity. Paired with a more efficient Tensor G5 platform, this could combine to make for impressive battery life gains. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery — but it does have faster wired charging speeds.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn't expected to come with any camera hardware upgrades. That would give buyers a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, Samsung swapped the Galaxy Z Fold 7's main camera sensor for a new 200MP lens this year. It also sports a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Both phones are rumored to have 10MP front-facing cameras on both the main and cover screens.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Should you buy now or wait?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

When considering a new foldable for 2025 and beyond, it's worth remembering that Google and Samsung aren't in sync. While Samsung just gave the Galaxy Z Fold a major overhaul this year, Google's big revamp to the Pixel Fold occurred last year. The jump from the Pixel Fold to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is equivalent to the leap from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. As such, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold won't be a major upgrade, but that was expected.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be the better device on paper, as it packs a more powerful chipset and a better main camera sensor. Additionally, it's thinner and lighter, and some would say Samsung's foldable build quality is better than Google's. The price tag starting at $2,000 means that, at the very least, there will be $200 of separation between Samsung and Google foldables.

If you're looking for a great foldable that doesn't cost you a fortune, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may be the better option. It would also have the advantages of running Pixel UI, featuring a more inviting design language, and a wider display aspect ratio. Even with that in mind, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will win on the spec sheet every time.