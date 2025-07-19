News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This week, Google sets a date for its Pixel 10 launch, Fitbit suffered an unexpected outage, Galaxy Z Fold 7's hinge shows inconsistencies, Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs leak, and Galaxy S26 leak brings info on the next Galaxy Ring. Let's dive in.

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

Google has officially announced the next Made by Google event. The tech giant sent out invites to Android Central and other media outlets that stated that the event is all set to take place on August 20 this year.

The invite also states that the tech giant will be bringing the event to New York City this time around. It seems that New York has become a hot spot for tech events this year, considering Samsung and Motorola unveiled their new phones in the same city as well.

According to the invites, "The Made by Google 2025 keynote will start at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on YouTube. Officially, Google is teasing the latest on “Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.”

As for what we expect to see at this year's event, it is the entire Pixel 10 lineup, which could include four devices: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As for the wearables, the Pixel Watch 4 comes in two sizes, backed by Wear OS 6 and all the latest UI updates that come with it. Here's the full list of all the other surprises that Google may spring on us.

Fitbit's massive outage

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Fitbit users had a rocky start on Thursday morning as Fitbit experienced an unexpected outage, which was reported by users. Many had issues with their data refusing to sync, and they couldn't even sign in to the app. The platform's outage seemed to have started around 7 a.m.

In terms of data syncing, even manually adding the data wasn't working. However, there were some users who could sign in, though the app was a blank slate, as nothing loaded.

Fitbit confirmed the outage shortly after, stating that both its mobile app and its Web API were suffering issues and that it began around the time user reports appeared on Reddit that morning.

After hours of service disruption, Fitbit eventually "closed" the investigation via its status page.

Galaxy Z Fold 7's display units show early hinge issues

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

Some Reddit users who checked out the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at a few stores claim that the device didn't unfold completely, leaving a slight gap when opened.

While Reddit users speculate it to be a one-off scenario, one user also stated that you have to apply a bit more force for the phone to open all the way through. "Also, it doesn't hit full 180, more like 178-179 degrees. I put it face down on the counter, and there was barely any gap in the middle," they said.

Other users in the same Reddit thread have reported that display models at Best Buy opened completely flat. This could suggest a potential inconsistency among demo units across different stores.

This could also suggest a potential vulnerability in the hinge mechanism, where repeated opening and closing of the device, like in store display units, could lead to wear and tear over time. Android Central has reached out to Samsung for a comment on this matter, but the company has not responded to our request yet.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold's specs leak in full

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Google's next foldable could be launching as early as August, and a new leak this week gave us a full list of its specs.

To start, the leak claims that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's cover display could be a bit larger than the previous model, measuring 6.4 inches. This could be due to the rumored reduction of the cover display’s bezel and the potential reworking of the hinge. Additionally, the leak suggests that the cover display is also getting a brightness upgrade of up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, a 10% increase from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The battery might also see a bump with a 5,015mAh capacity, a significant increase from the previous model, and will supposedly support 23W wired and 15W wireless (with Qi2) charging speeds.

The device's camera capabilities could remain the same this year; however, under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might get Google's next Tensor G5 chip. Google could reportedly switch things up with the Fold's storage, linking it to the colorways it launches with.

New leak brings info on the Galaxy S26 and a new Galaxy Ring

(Image credit: Samsung)

While we're being flooded with Pixel leaks, we've also received some alleged details about Samsung's next flagship.

According to the publication, the next-gen of flagship models are codenamed "Next Paradigm, " and Samsung internally refers to the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra as NPA1, NPA2, and NPA3.

While there isn't much information available about the standard model, the NPA3, also known as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is reportedly set to incorporate an all-new Sony 200MP primary sensor. Additionally, it could also feature a 50MP telephoto zoom camera with 5x optical zoom, and there is also a mention of an ultra-wide angle camera.

As for the Galaxy S26 Plus, this rumor doubles down on the fact that Samsung might be replacing it with the Edge variant and that the NPA2 is likely a codename for the next iteration of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The leak also briefly mentions that there would be a new successor to the Galaxy Ring, which is currently being referred to as the "Next Smart Ring." The supposed database has revealed several other interesting details about the trio of Galaxy S26.

