News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week was about some significant leaks, starting off with a full alleged lineup of the Pixel 12 series set to debut in 2027, a possibility of Hasselblad's cameras not showing up on future OnePlus devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leak again, Oakley and Meta's new smart glasses built for athletes, and YouTube Music is rolling out support for sharing lyrics. Let's get into it.

Pixel 12 codenames surface

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Read more here

While we've started to see several Pixel 10 leaks, this one is a bit off the road. Recently, Mystic Leaks, a prominent tipster, took to Telegram to leak alleged code names of the Pixel 12 lineup, likely set to debut in 2027.

The leaker claims the base-model Google Pixel 12 is codenamed Galago, the Pixel 12 Pro is codenamed Sasquatch, the Pixel 12 Pro XL is codenamed Silverback, and the Pixel 12 Pro Fold is codenamed Capuchin. It looks like Google might be using primate-themed codenames that correspond to device sizes. For instance, the smallest model is allegedly codenamed Galago (a small, wide-eyed primate), while the largest, the Pixel 12 Pro XL, is reportedly called Silverback (referring to a large gorilla).

Google has a history of using animal families as code names for its devices. The Google Pixel 10 series is said to be codenamed after horses, and the next Pixel 11 generation is rumored to be codenamed after bears.

OnePlus' long-term relationship with Hasseblad could end soon

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Read more here

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's been a minute since we've heard anything on OnePlus' next phone. But a recent leak suggested that the company could be ditching the "14" and launching the OnePlus 15 instead. Some speculate that this could be due to cultural reasons, as in China, the number "4" sounds similar to the word for "death," making it an unlucky number.

That aside, the rumor also suggests that the Chinese company could be letting go of its long-term relationship with its camera partner, Hasselblad. The two have been working together since the launch of the OnePlus 9, which led to OnePlus having one of the best cameras on the market.

But if this rumor holds true, then OnePlus could be looking at a new camera setup for its phone this time around.

Oakley X Meta's new smart glasses look insane

(Image credit: Meta)

Read more here

Just like Meta's Ray Ban smart glasses, the company has now collaborated with Oakley to bring a sportier pair of smart glasses that could be your go-to accessory on your next run this summer.

Oakley and Meta have teamed up to launch the Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced HOW-stuhn). It is equipped with a 3K Ultra HD camera that allows you to film hands-free during your activities. It also features built-in open-ear speakers, allowing you to listen to music without the need for external earphones.

Furthermore, this collab is pumped with all of Meta's AI smarts, so you can talk to it mid-activity—ask about the weather, the wind, or tell it to snap a video while you focus on the road ahead.

It comes in six different styles with prescription options and a solid battery life. The 24K gold-accented limited edition is priced at $499, while the rest of the lineup starts at $399 and rolls out later this summer. Preorder begins July 11.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leak, again

(Image credit: Samsung)

Read more here

Samsung's upcoming foldables keep showing up in leaks, and this time around, we get to see clear official-looking renders as well as some colorways of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

The most recent renders reveal that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may feature an end-to-end cover display. This could potentially mean that users could do more by just looking at the cover display rather than flipping open the device each time. The rumor suggests that it might even be much lighter and slimmer than its previous iteration.

The same goes for the Galaxy Z Fold 7; these new renders suggest that Samsung's upcoming fold will have a wider 8.2-inch cover screen, weighing 215 grams, with a sleeker form factor.

Both devices could be available in multiple colorways, including Blue Shadow and Jet Black, according to the leak. The launch is expected in early July.

YouTube Music finally gets this nifty shareable feature

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

Read more here

YouTube Music appears to be late to the party; it has finally started rolling out a helpful feature that allows users to share the lyrics of the music they're listening to. This feature will show up as a new floating action button to the Lyrics tab of the Now Playing user interface called Share. After tapping it, you can select which group of lyric lines you'd like to use to create the shareable card.

You can pick the background color of your lyric card, and it will create the finalized graphic. It'll show the song title, artist, album artwork, selected lyrics, and a subtle YouTube Music logo. It is essentially a digital replica of the lyric card that can be shared across other apps or with a special person.

That said, you can share the card as is or also manually add the corresponding soundtrack to it via other social media accounts while sharing it as a story.

More stories this week

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: