Leak suggests that Samsung's summer Galaxy Unpacked event will allegedly take place on July 9 at 10 am ET.

Tipster Evan Blass took to X to share the date of the event, but didn't reveal any details on the event's location.

Samsung is due to launch its foldables this year and has been dropping multiple teasers of the supposed "ultra" foldable.

There have been several rumors swirling around about when Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place. We've heard tipsters claiming it could take place in mid-July, while some say early July. The most recent rumor suggests that the summer Unpacked event will allegedly take place on July 9 at 10 am ET.

This leak comes from prominent tipster Evan Blass, who took to X to post the event's details, with just a one-liner. But didn't reveal much about where the event is slated to take place. Considering earlier rumors suggested that Samsung could be launching its next foldable line-up in New York after three years.

That said, the Korean OEM is expected to launch the next set of foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 during the event. Speaking of foldables, Samsung has been heavily teasing a supposed "ultra-thin" foldable that could launch during this Galaxy Unpacked. While it may not hold the Ultra in its name, Samsung could be promising an Ultra-like experience with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As of now, all we know is that Samsung is calling this device "The next chapter of Ultra." It said that the Ultra experience goes beyond just feature upgrades, but will also customize the form factor of the device, making it smaller and more easily portable. Hinting at the device's cameras, the company said it will have a new intelligent camera system that can be more intuitive and understand what users are shooting and adjust itself to match any situation.

“As AI evolves from text-based prompts to multimodal understanding, Galaxy devices are becoming smarter — able to get what you’re looking at and respond to situations. The camera is at the heart of this transformation,” the company explained.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Several rumors also suggest that Samsung will drop its newest wearables lineup, aka the Galaxy Watch 8 series, which will allegedly show up as a trio this year, comprising the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).

Furthermore, a Korean news site suggested earlier today (June 18) that Samsung could also drop teasers of its first-ever XR headset, also called Project Moohan, that was showcased recently at Google I/O.

Last year, Samsung unveiled its foldable phones in Paris on July 10th, and we anticipate this year's event could follow a similar timeline. However, it is important to note that Samsung has not officially announced its Unpacked event yet.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.