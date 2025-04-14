When does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch?

Believe it or not, we're over a quarter of the way through 2025, which means we're likely just months away from seeing Samsung's newest generation of foldable phones. Why do I think this? Well, let's break it down.

Here at Android Central, we're constantly gathering all of the most reputable rumors and insider leaks to determine when and if a new device is going to drop, and we have a pretty outstanding track record (if I may say so myself).

There's also a bit of common sense involved in this case, as Samsung typically hosts two announcement events each year: one in winter and one during the summer months. In other words, if past years are any indication, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will arrive in July or August.

What we know

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

While nothing is confirmed just yet, months of rumors and leaks have suggested that we'll get a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 during a Samsung Unpacked event this July. Similar to past years, we expect the premium foldable phone to be unveiled alongside the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 7 and — most likely — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be following last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6, a powerful yet somewhat underwhelming device that bore a steep starting price of $1,899.99. It's quite likely that the 2025 version of the phone will boast a similar price tag, but early signs suggest that we may enjoy some meaningful upgrades to make up for the investment.

For example, the new foldable phone is expected to feature the same incredible Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the Galaxy S25 series, plus we're almost certain to get that "creaseless" display showcased during MWC 2025. That's pretty much the ultimate goal for producers of foldable phones, and if Samsung finally pulls it off, it's a big deal.

Still, a phone that costs nearly $2,000 feels a little out-of-touch in this day and age, and the steep price tags continue to be the biggest barrier to entry for most folks interested in foldable phones. Fortunately, Samsung is sure to offer some preorder discounts that will soften the blow once the phone is unveiled.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FAQ

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch?

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be announced at a Samsung Unpacked event in July or August. After the initial reveal, it usually takes a couple of weeks before the phone actually hits store shelves. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was announced on July 10th, 2024, and released on July 24th, while the Z Fold 5 was announced on July 26th, 2023, with an August 11th street date.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 cost?

Samsung's Z Fold series is notoriously expensive. 2024's Z Fold 6, for instance, hit store shelves with a whopping starting price of $1,899 for the 256GB version, while the 1TB configuration maxed out at a steep $2,259.

If I had to guess, I'd expect that the Z Fold 7 will have a starting price of at least $1,899, but the rumored spec boost — which includes upgrades like the Snapdragon 8 Elite and a new creaseless display panel — might raise the price even further. That being said, you never know: the Galaxy S25 series was revealed just a few months ago with the same price tags as its predecessor, which was honestly refreshing for such a high-profile flagship.

Needless to say, the announcement of the device is sure to be accompanied by a ton of preorder deals, so that should help lessen the blow.

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 drop in price?

Now that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is (probably) just around the corner, many Android fans are wondering if it's a good time to buy last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6. While it's hard to know for sure, I can say that the Z Fold 6 has been receiving some pretty impressive discounts over the past few months, dropping to as low as $1,119.99 during major sale events. The problem is that Z Fold 6 stock is sure to diminish quickly once the new phone arrives, so playing the waiting game can be a bit risky.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 from 2023, for instance, is almost impossible to find new and unlocked at retailers like Amazon today, and the one third-party seller that has the phone in stock as of writing is trying to ditch it for over $1,300. In other words, if you prefer unlocked phones, don't feel like you need to wait for the Z Fold 7 to buy its predecessor.

What I would do, however, is plan to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 during a major sale event, such as Prime Day. That Amazon sale is likely to come just a week or two before Samsung Unpacked, and it might present the perfect opportunity to purchase the Z Fold 6 before its new sibling arrives.

Furthermore, if you're able to process a trade-in or upgrade your wireless service, you may want to wait and see what Z Fold 7 preorder deals go live once the phone gets announced. Knowing how Samsung handles its newest devices, I wouldn't be surprised if these early offers put the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals to shame.