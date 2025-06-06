Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 get a price drop when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launches?

According to a bounty of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to be announced during an Samsung Unpacked event next month, which has left many folks wondering: will the Z Fold 6 finally become affordable when the next generation arrives?

At this point we can only speculate, but thanks to my years of experience covering smartphone launches just like this, I can give you a pretty good idea of what to expect.

What we know

Although nothing has technically been confirmed just yet, a steady stream of leaks and rumors have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be revealed during an Unpacked event in July. This theory is also consistent with past years of the event, as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was initially announced on July 10th, 2024 with a July 24th release date.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be announced alongside the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 7, plus we should be getting a release date for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. There's also a chance that Samsung will surprise-drop a first look at its triple-folding Galaxy G Fold, but info on that phone is relatively scarce at this time.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

For specs, the premium foldable is likely to feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the Galaxy S25 series, plus a new-and-improved "creaseless foldable panel", two vibrant AMOLED displays, and the thinnest design of any Z Fold phone to date.

It's also quite possible that the Z Fold 7 will be more expensive than its predecessor, and considering that the 2024 model already started at a steep $1,799.99, we better hope that the preorder deals are especially good this year.

Will the Z Fold 6 get cheaper?

So given the information detailed above, should you expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get cheaper when the Z Fold 7 arrives? Well, it's complicated.

For starters, it's worth mentioning that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is already being discounted quite heavily across most retailers. At the time of writing, for instance, Amazon is slashing over 20% off the unlocked foldable, bringing the price down to $1,499.99. These deals are presumably meant to clear stock ahead of the Z Fold 7's release, and with the swift arrival of Amazon Prime Day (also slated for early July), it's unlikely that there will be many Z Fold 6 units left when the new foldable phone finally arrives.

In other words, I'd suggest that the best time to buy a phone is right before its next generation arrives, rather than right after. Sure, the Z Fold 6 might get a permanent price drop when its successor hits store shelves, but it's just as likely to be largely out of stock by that time (unless you're cool with a refurbished version). In conclusion, if you prefer unlocked phone deals, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is going to be the best time to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1,357.97 at Amazon $1,449.99 at Samsung $1,899.99 at Verizon Premium foldable, premium price Although it's soon to be supplanted by the Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains one of the best foldable phones around, boasting a powerful Snapdragon chipset, two glorious 120Hz AMOLED displays, and excellent battery life. The problem is that the phone is also quite expensive, but with a new generation just around the corner, that might be about to change.