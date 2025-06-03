Samsung is actually carving $1,000 OFF the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this week — why wait for Prime Day?

The Z Fold 7 is rumored to be revealed next month, but recent Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals have made it increasingly hard to wait. This week only, for example, Samsung is slashing up to $1,000 off the 2024 foldable when you trade in an old or broken device, or you can grab a straight $400 discount by skipping the trade-in process altogether. Considering the foldable phone's steep price tag, these savings could go a long way.

The deal is part of the company's Discover Samsung event, which is ostensibly a way for the OEM to ditch old stock before unveiling a bunch of new devices in July. Nevertheless, plenty of other Samsung phones are receiving similarly-great offers during the sale, so take a look if you're interested in grabbing a new device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: $1,899.99 From $899.99 with trade-in | $1,499.99 without during Samsung Discover Sale If you've been waiting for the right time to buy the Galaxy z Fold 6, this might be it. For one week only, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 of instant trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken device, potentially knocking the price of the premium foldable down to $899.99. Don't have anything to trade in? Skip that part and you'll still receive $400 off, matching (or beating) the latest pricing from Amazon and Best Buy.

Although it wasn't the dramatic upgrade that we were hoping for, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still one of the best foldable phones on the market today, boasting two gorgeous AMOLED displays, a powerful Snapdragon chipset, and a durable folding hinge that's (nearly) invisible to the naked eye. Like all of Samsung's recent devices, the Z Fold 6 also guarantees seven years of security and OS upgrades, and you'll also receive access to all of the latest Galaxy AI software features.

Once again, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's biggest problem is the price, which is why deals like this are so important. Even if you can't get the full $1,000 of instant trade-in credit, Samsung is being pretty generous about the old phones it accepts. Devices dating back to the Galaxy S23 Plus will land you $650, while select iPhones could earn you up to $700 off.

In addition to the instant trade-in credit, Samsung is offering up to 47% off select accessories like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Galaxy Watch 7 when you bundle your purchase with the Z Fold 7. In other words, do some shopping during the Discover Samsung sale and you might end up fully equipped with discounted tech before the week is up.

New Samsung foldable phones are coming soon. Check out our guide to everything we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 so far.