A report highlights a new Samsung consumer survey that questions users about Qi2 and Galaxy phones.

Samsung asks users if they'd prefer built-in Qi2 magnets, for wireless charging and other functions, even if the phone were thicker as a result.

The company also asks users if they would be fine with only having wireless charging on a Galaxy phone.

The Galaxy S25 series notably doesn't feature Qi2 magnets built-in; however, it is Qi2 Ready, meaning users need a case with the required magnets for wireless charging and more.

It seems that Samsung is interested in a future Galaxy phone change, and your voice might be the deciding factor.

A post by SammyGuru highlights a recent Samsung survey sent to users via the Members app that seemingly places future Galaxy designs in your hands (or, at least, gives them something to think about). The survey runs through the typical checks and balances; however, the publication noticed two important questions, each regarding Qi2 wireless charging and its magnetic hardware.

Arguably, the most important question is number 38, which says, "Would you prefer to have magnets built into the phone even if it made the phone thicker?" Two of the answers say you wouldn't mind Qi2 magnets within the device, even if it made the phone "within 0.3mm" or "within 0.5mm" larger. These aren't outlandish differences, especially considering Samsung's recent thin phone era, but that tech inside would slightly enlarge things.

The publication details another option that says you wouldn't want Qi2 magnets inside if it made the phone larger, while the final choice says "magnets must be included," no matter the increase.

The other question poses an interesting scenario: what if a Galaxy phone only had wireless charging? Samsung asks, "if only wireless charging is supported, would having Qi2 (like MagSafe) reduce any inconveniences?"

Samsung & Qi2

Samsung's recent history with Qi2 on the Galaxy S25 series has been incredibly confusing, but it all boils down to a simple answer. Samsung's latest flagship series is the first set of phones to feature "Qi2 Ready support;" however, these devices don't feature the required magnets within themselves. So, yes, the Galaxy S25 series offers wireless charging, thanks to Qi2, but only at 15W.

If you're interested in grabbing a Qi2 charger, the Galaxy S25 series will be compatible with it. One thing you should note is that, without the magnets, you will need a case that brings the necessary built-in magnets for that.

Perhaps we can speculate that Samsung dropped these magnets to make its series thinner, especially after seeing the recent consumer survey. That's not exactly confirmed, so it's just food for thought. There's also no telling when/if Samsung would even provide built-in magnets for its devices. The Galaxy S26 series comes to mind. We'd only hear something actionable early next year, if it does.

The company's rumored Galaxy S25 FE was recently spotted moving through the WPC for wireless charging, to which it received Qi2 (v2.1) certification. However, given speculation that says we might see this phone later this year, we might not see these built-in magnets for this model. If anything, the S25 FE will fit closer to the others with 15W wireless charging and the necessity for a case.