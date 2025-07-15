What you need to know

Motorola and Swarovski's collaboration is back after the glitzy Moto Buds Loop, this time teasing a bedazzled Razr 2025.

It looks like only the standard Razr 2025 is getting the Swarovski shine.

August 5 is when the curtain officially lifts on this glitter-loaded collaboration.

Motorola is doubling down on its collaboration with jewelry maker Swarovski after blinging out the Moto Buds Loop. The company teased today a glammed-out Razr 2025.

YTECHB previously reported about a leaked render showing a crystal-covered Motorola Razr, hinting at a design echoing the special edition Buds Loop. Motorola’s latest teaser seems to back it up, and according to the same leak, the phone is coming in an “Ice Blue” finish.

The short clip shows crystals being carefully embedded into the Buds Loop, hinting that this similar style is coming to the Razr 2025. While Motorola hasn’t spilled all the details yet, it is obvious that this one’s for those who love their tech with a little extra dazzle.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The video leans more toward fashion than tech, trading specs for style with moody lighting, slow-motion glam shots, and plenty of Swarovski sparkle. If the actual phone carries the same energy, this Razr will be a statement piece.

Just the base model’s getting fancy

While the "Razr 2025" isn't explicitly named, the foldable form factor implied by the brand's association with the Razr line strongly suggests this will be a limited-edition version of its latest foldable phone.

It seems that Motorola is keeping the Swarovski treatment exclusive to the base Razr 2025. So, if you were hoping for a bedazzled Razr Plus or Ultra, it’s probably not happening.

This special edition likely won’t bring major spec changes compared to the standard Razr 2025. With the base model already packing solid upgrades, the Swarovski version is all about the looks: a polished finish on an already refined device.

We're counting down the days to August 5 to see the full reveal of this new collaboration.