Motorola Razr 2026: Rumors, leaks, and what we want to see

The Motorola Razr 2025 family is all about Motorola taking the storied line in a new direction, offering three phones with distinct prices and specs. This plays on Motorola's strengths in the market and ushers in a new chance for the company to break into the premium segment once again, something it hasn't tried since the Motorola Edge Plus 2023.

The Motorola Razr 2025 family continues to improve the specs, ingress protection, durability, and even offers more variety than ever before. Because of this, we have some ideas of what to expect from Motorola in 2026 when it launches the inevitable Motorola Razr 2026 line.

Here, we'll be compiling all the rumors, leaks, and what we expect to see from Motorola's successful flippable foldables in the coming year.

Motorola Razr 2026: What's likely to be the same

Unless the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is a complete failure, we fully expect Motorola to continue offering multiple models at different price points. Motorola has shied away from making a full-on premium phone for the U.S. market for a few years now, and it's good to see them return with the Razr 2025 Ultra.

Motorola has also been expanding its repertoire of alternative materials on phones, particularly on the Razr line, and we fully expect to see that make a comeback in 2026. If Motorola can offer vegan leather on phones that are less than $200, there's no reason to expect the company to return to breakable glass on its foldable line.

We also don't expect Motorola to stray from the "flip" form factor any time soon. While Motorola continually experiments with different smartphone form factors, it's pretty clear it thinks that phones are best in a vertical form factor rather than expanding to look like a tablet.

While there should be a chip upgrade in next year's Motorola Razr Plus 2026, don't expect the company to bring it up to "proper" flagship levels like it did with the Ultra. If there's any kind of upgrade in the middle model, we expect Motorola to pull a OnePlus 13R and use the previous year's flagship processor as a means of keeping the price low.

Motorola also already offers significantly faster charging than its biggest rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which means we expect 68W Motorola TurboPower to continue to be offered.

Motorola Razr 2026: What's likely to be different

This year, Motorola isn't just using specs to differentiate the Ultra from the rest of the Razr 2025 lineup. It's also packing the Ultra with more AI features than the other two models, but I don't think that's going to be the case in 2026. If Nothing's budget CMF Phone 2 can have a dedicated AI key, so can the more budget-friendly Razr 2026 phones.

Likewise, we expect some of the spec upgrades on the Ultra to trickle down to the rest of the line. This could include different materials, like wood or proper leather, as well as processor upgrades, bigger batteries, and even more enhancements to the IP dust and resistance ratings.

We're also expecting some bigger spec bumps for the Razr Plus 2026 versus what we saw on the 2025 model. As Derrek Lee said in our Razr 2025 hands-on, "Aside from the new hinge, IP48 certification, and Pantone-validated display and cameras, the core specs (of the Razr Plus 2025) are largely the same as those of the Razr Plus 2024." In other words, there's little reason to upgrade if you've got a Razr Plus 2024, but that should change in 2026.

Likewise, we're hoping the Razr Ultra 2026 feels just one more "ultra" feature than this year's: a third camera on the back. Motorola already out-specced Samsung in this department, offering the first 50MP triple-camera system on a flip phone, but we think the company can push it a little further and include a 50MP triple-camera system on the back.

That would give the Ultra the best cameras from the entire rest of the lineup, as the Ultra features a standard and ultrawide lens, while the Razr Plus features a standard and telephoto lens. Having both an ultrawide and a telephoto lens would truly make the Razr Ultra 2026 feel like a massive upgrade.

And if we're talking wishlist items, any additional customization is always welcome. Motorola set the bar for customization over a decade ago with the Moto X and, given the climate in the U.S. surrounding manufacturing, it would be incredible to see Motorola once again offer the Moto Maker tool so people can fully customize their Razrs in the future.

Last year, Motorola released the Razr 2024 line in June, while this year's line bumped that up to May 15. We saw something similar happen with the Google Pixel 9, but we don't expect Motorola to continue to move it up every single year.

The company has often released phones in the April/May timeline, and with the continuing shift in the company's flagship release strategy, it's no surprise seeing the successful Razr take over the Edge's release window. That being said, we expect a Razr 2026 announcement in April 2026 unless something big changes.