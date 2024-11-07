Latest Motorola Rizr rollable phone patent highlights new security tricks

What you need to know

A report highlights Motorola's updated patent for its rollable phone concept, Rizr.

The U.S. patent shows Motorola's plans to incorporate additional fingerprint-on-display (FOD) sensors on the "front" and "back" of the device.

Motorola showcased the Rizr during MWC 2023, showcasing its default 5-inch display and fully extended 6.5-inch screen when rolled out.

Motorola has had a rollable phone concept stewing for a while and a newly published patent details some additions.

MySmartPrice spotted an updated patent for the company's rollable phone concept, the "Motorola Rizr." The patent details a device with multiple fingerprint-reading sensors in the USPTO database listing. According to the abstract, Motorola states the device in question "provides a predictable external fingerprint area on a 'rollable display device' for fingerprint authentication."

The company adds, "this is available at least in both a fully retracted position and fully extended position."

U.S. patents published on November 5 show at least two positions users could utilize on this rollable phone. The first fingerprint-on-display (FOD) sensor is on the "front" of the phone in its retracted state. Motorola's patent states a user would find this sensor centered near the bottom of the device.

The second is featured on the back of the phone. At the very least, such a design would give some additional purpose to the "backside" of the display when it's in a compact state.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The publication dove into the patent further, but couldn't find any additional changes/updates. The post states the device's concept retains its 6.5-inch display when fully rolled out (5 inches when retracted).

Motorola showed off its rollable phone during MWC 2023. During the event, users quickly discovered a hidden front-facing camera and speaker. The device offers a 5-inch display by default, but this display rolls back even further automatically when taking a selfie or on a call. Moreover, additional insight by Android Central during a visit to Motorola's HQ in Chicago showed that shifting its orientation (from portrait to landscape) during a video would see it extend on its own.

While it's a cool concept, the durability of such a device was called forward. The display isn't flush to the chassis and some parts seem far too exposed when fully rolled out. This is a concept, meaning things can always change — or it could never see a store shelf.

However, there's no hiding that OEMs are consistently seeking the "next big thing," like a rollable phone. Motorola has the Rizr still in its concept era and the OPPO X 2021 took the spotlight in 2020. More importantly, Samsung was rumored to be more interested in a rollable phone after Huawei's Mate XT (tri-fold) debuted.