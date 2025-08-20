You can now tell Google Photos what edits you want and see them happen instantly
Tired of editing photos? Now you can just ask Google to do it.
What you need to know
- On Pixel 10, you can now just tell Google Photos what changes you want by voice or text, and it’ll handle the rest.
- Tap or circle parts of your photo and Photos will offer AI-powered fixes for distractions, lighting, or other tweaks.
- You can ask for multiple edits in one go, and beyond fixes, you can swap backgrounds, add fun items, or try bold creative edits.
Google is making photo editing in Google Photos feel more like a conversation. Starting with the Google Pixel 10 in the U.S., users can now ask Photos to make edits using plain language, either by typing or speaking.
The update builds on Google’s redesigned photo editor, which already made editing faster by combining multiple AI-powered suggestions and putting all tools in one easy-to-access place. Now, you can simply tap or circle areas in a photo, and Photos will suggest edits for that specific spot, like removing distractions, without fiddling with sliders or menus.
Speak it, see it — photos edited instantly
With conversational editing, you don’t need to know which tools to use. Ask for precise changes like “remove the cars in the background” or broader edits like “restore this old photo,” and Photos gets it.
You can even layer multiple requests in one go, such as “remove reflections and fix the washed-out colors.” If you’re unsure where to start, a simple “make it better” will get the ball rolling, with the option to tweak results afterward.
All these edits were already tucked into Google Photos, but now you can just tell Gemini what to fix without needing to hunt for the right slider or tool. If you like polishing your pics but get tangled in all the options, this makes it way simpler to get them looking exactly how you want.
The update also opens the door for more creative touches. Users can swap backgrounds, add playful elements like party hats or sunglasses, or try other imaginative edits, all without worrying about the technical side of editing.
Transparency built in
Pixel 10 owners will also get the first taste of industry-standard C2PA Content Credentials in Google Photos. This feature shows how images were captured or edited, whether AI was involved or not.
Google is rolling this out alongside existing tools like IPTC metadata for AI-edited photos and SynthID for Reimagine edits. Over the coming weeks, these transparency features will expand to Android and iOS devices, letting users see the story behind every photo.
Powered by Google’s Gemini models, these updates are aimed to show how AI can simplify, speed up, and enhance photo editing while keeping things understandable and transparent.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
