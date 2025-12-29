What I want to see from AI in 2026, from Samsung glasses to OpenAI hardware

Artificial intelligence experienced growth in 2025, with companies offering strong challenges to OpenAI for the first time.

Google used its corporate might to release more AI-powered features than any other company, Meta used its stockpile of cash to acquire top talent, and OpenAI made big bets looking toward the future. At the same time, smaller companies Perplexity and Anthropic took significant strides, but still look more like acquisition targets than serious threats. And then there's Microsoft, a company that may have tied its horse to OpenAI and an AI PC strategy too soon.

Looking ahead to 2026, I'm predicting a year of reckoning. Multiple companies made promises that they'll have to deliver on next year, like Samsung's smart glasses or OpenAI's upcoming hardware product. Additionally, the results of pending lawsuits and possible AI regulation could loom over the industry in 2026. Here's everything I'm expecting from the AI industry next year, plus what I want to see.

Brand deals and lawsuits will set the tone for AI in 2026

(Image credit: OpenAI)

In my AI report card for 2025, I noted that it's hard to judge OpenAI's year because the company prioritized its future over its present. The biggest OpenAI move came just a few weeks before the new year — it inked a deal with Disney that'll see the entertainment giant invest $1 billion in equity into OpenAI. As part of the move, OpenAI will get exclusive access to Disney's intellectual property with over 200 licensed characters. Starting in early 2026, users will be able to generate Sora videos with Disney characters.

It's a big move for both companies, as the three-year licensing agreement gives OpenAI the legal use of Disney characters, with Disney presumably receiving financial kickbacks in return. OpenAI impressively got Disney to throw money its way as part of the deal, too. Perhaps most importantly, Disney sent Google a cease-and-desist letter over the company's use and generation of copyrighted material by its AI models.

How this all plays out will certainly guide the AI industry in 2026. For now, I can still generate Disney characters with Google AI models, which raises a ton of questions. Will Disney slap Google with a full-on lawsuit over its alleged copyright violations? Does legal access to Disney material give OpenAI the edge it needs over competitors as the AI race tightens? Is Disney really making enough money from this deal to justify giving up its most valuable assets to an AI company?

I'm looking forward to all of these questions being answered in 2026. This is just one of the developments involving brand deals and legal challenges for AI companies in 2026. There are multiple lawsuits filed by brands such as the New York Times, Ziff Davis, Thomson Reuters, and others that aim to force governments to decide whether training AI models on copyrighted material is legal.

In 2026, I want to see these legal questions answered, ideally with a bit of much-needed AI regulation in the mix. I'm also curious whether competitors like Google or Meta try to copy OpenAI's deal with Disney — next year could quickly become the race to secure brand deals with IP holders.

Less AI slop and more thoughtful features

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It goes without saying that not every AI feature is bad, but many are. AI-generated content hit new lows in 2025, prompting Merriam-Webster to se