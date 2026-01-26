YouTube will help creators use AI in 2026 — as long as it's not 'slop'

Each year, YouTube shares its "big bets" for the year ahead, and the company revealed its four main priorities for 2026 in a blog post this week. Unsurprisingly, AI creation and viewing tools were one of YouTube's big bets for 2025 — and the platform is doubling down on the technology as we enter 2026. Notably, while YouTube also mentioned AI guardrails last year, the company plans to push back even harder against AI "slop" and deepfakes over the course of 2026.

YouTube says that its creators are "reinventing entertainment" as they produce studio shows and buy Hollywood lots to level up from user-generated content to something more. The brand also touted that YouTube Shorts average 200 billion daily views, and previewed other kinds of posts entering the Shorts feed. Secondly, YouTube is laser-focused on making the platform safe for kids and teens, not excluding them from it.

Then, YouTube reaches the elephant in the room, which is AI. It compares AI tools in video creation to the synthesizer, Photoshop, and CGI. Is that a fair comparison, or is AI a greater threat to the spirit of user-generated content creation?

YouTube is leaning harder into AI creation in 2026

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

AI isn't going anywhere on YouTube — in fact, it has been "the quiet engine" driving innovations and features on the platform for years, according to the post. However, YouTube seems to be taking a more measured stance on AI this year, acknowledging potential pitfalls and the need for transparency.

YouTube says more than one million channels used the platform's AI creation tools daily in December 2025. It's also helping creators in other ways, like content moderation for comments or age verification for viewers. In fact, YouTube has gone as far as to use an AI-powered system to figure out the best time to show a YouTube Shopping product tag in a video.

That's nothing compared to what YouTube is planning to use AI for later this year, though. The platform is teasing AI-generated YouTube Shorts that use a creator's own likeness. Soon, you might see AI-generated creators on your YouTube Shorts feed. Additionally, the platform will add AI-generated games and music experiments, all leveraging AI, to YouTube.

Still, YouTube promises that "AI will remain a tool for expression, not a replacement."

YouTube is taking a hard stance against deepfakes and slop"