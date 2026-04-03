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Google Vids is getting some help this week for all users and for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Veo 3 is assisting by providing higher quality videos and AI avatar customization/interaction capabilities.

Lyria 3 models enter Google Vids to assist with generating 30 second to three minute long songs based on the user's prompt.

This week, Google Vids is getting a major update that incorporates AI software from two of the company's newest models.

Two of Google's AI generation models, Veo 3.1 and Lyria 3, are contributing to the Google Vids update rolling out this week. A Keyword post kicks off with Veo 3.1's contributions, stating all Vids users can "generate video clips at no cost." All users are also receiving the Google Vids Screen Recorder extension in Chrome, too. What's more, the company says users will receive high-quality videos, thanks to Veo 3, by using a prompt or a photo. For Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, users will find improved AI avatars.

Veo 3 contributes here, too, as Google says users can now place their AI avatars in different "scenes" and even have them interact with other objects you've given the software. Additionally, customization hits these AI avatars, meaning users can decide the clothes they wear, where they are, and their mood.

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Android Central's Take I think my hot takes about AI in terms of video, image, and music generation would scorch this post. I suppose it has its uses, but only for quick ideas. I'd see these updates as ways for people to take inspiration from a quickly hashed visual aid to do so much more with by better means. However, when it comes to quick funnies, like a quirky birthday message, it's fantastic.

On the other hand, we have Lyria 3 and 3 Pro, which directly aid your "soundtrack." This is another feature that's rolling out to AI Pro and Ultra users. These users will find the ability to give Lyria a prompt and receive a piece of AI-created music ranging from 30 seconds to three minutes long. Users need only write in the vibe they're going for and hit "Generate."

Google Vids will deliver the song right beneath your description box. Users can listen to it and immediately pop it into their video, or they can "recreate" it. You can attach captions, as well, to bring your video together.

More AI in Vids

Google Vids: Generate Videos with Veo 3.1 - YouTube Watch On

YouTube support is arriving in Google Vids in this update. The company says users can immediately upload their AI-generated content to the platform; however, it will be "Private" by default. Users can change this by making it public, should they want everyone to access it.

Android Central's Take This is an update that falls right within the norm for Google. As the company continues to upgrade its AI generation models, so too will the apps that use them. I have no need for anything like this. People in businesses who are probably using this to help with "proof of concept" or just a quick idea might find this particularly useful.

Google Vids is getting a little more AI after some significant updates last year. The app first received its AI voiceovers in March 2025, making it possible for users to ask AI to narrate a generated script. This was a part of the app's "Help me create" button, which we've previously seen across many of Google's Workspace apps. Then came the big summer update that Vids was a part of, bringing in its image-to-video capabilities.