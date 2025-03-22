Google Vids can now generate AI voiceovers for your videos
Taking your AI-generated scripts to the next level with audio.
What you need to know
- Google Vids is adding the ability to create AI-generated voiceovers for your projects.
- You could already use AI to create videos and sample scripts in Google Vids.
- Now, you can form an entire project — video, scripts, and audio — with AI in Google Vids.
Google Vids is a relatively new Google Workspace service that uses AI and Gemini to create videos and presentation from scratch. It's intended to be a more practical alternative to other video-generation tools, prioritizing work and school applications such as presentations, slideshows, and other types of content delivery methods. Now, Google is expanding Vids' AI capabilities with the ability to generate voiceovers, it announced this week.
After creating a video with Google Vids, the "Help me Create" feature made it possible to generate a voiceover script with AI. The latest update takes things a step further, using AI to narrate the previously-generated script. Google notes the following as benefits to using Help me Create to make AI voiceovers:
- "Eliminate the manual effort of recording 'the perfect take'"
- "Gain easy access to a variety of voiceovers that provide you with professional-sounding video narration"
- "Save time matching voiceovers to scenes in your video with automatic audio to scene alignment"
After generating a sample script and AI voiceover, you can edit the script and voiceover with ease, so you aren't locked into one generation. There are different tone and pitch options to choose from, as well as unique voices. The script and voiceover options will only appear through Help me Create after opening or creating a Google Vids project.
The feature is only available to paid Google Workspace customers on the following plans:
- Business Standard and Plus
- Enterprise Standard and Plus
- Essentials, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus
- Education Plus
- Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education or Education Premium add-ons
AI-generated voiceovers are rolling out now in Google Vids, but it could take 15 days from the feature's initial release (March 20) for the functionality to appear for everyone.
