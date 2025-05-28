What you need to know

Google Drive is picking up a Gemini update today (May 28) that brings more of its intelligence to videos.

Gemini can now quickly summarize a video's contents and list any "action items" mentioned in the video.

Earlier this year, Google's huge Workspace Drop brought Gemini updates to several of its apps.

Google is looking to extend Gemini's intelligence in Drive with an update for those long videos.

In a Workspace blog update, starting today (May 28), Google Drive is receiving a Gemini patch that brings summarization capabilities to videos. When clicking Gemini's starry icon, its side panel will now display a text box detailing the "summarized content." Users can interact with this drop-down menu for quick bites of information without having to sit through a lengthy video.

However, summarizing a video's content isn't all Gemni is capable of in this patch.

Google highlights the AI model's ability to list "action items" from a video. Action items are direct calls for you (the viewer) to do something. Google uses the example of a planning video, which tells the user to finalize a campaign schedule and secure a location for its "spring pop-up." If Gemini detects things like this, it will list them under the "list action items" function in the side panel.

Additionally, Gemini's newfound video capabilities pave the way for specific user questions. You can ask the AI to list any video highlights and more, depending on the context of the video.

Gemini in Workspace Continues

(Image credit: Google)

As you might expect, this feature is rolling out for Google Workspace customers. The patch notes state users under the Standard and Plus versions of Business and Enterprise will soon see Gemini's video analyzing capabilities. Customers with Google One AI Premium, as well as the Gemini Education, Education Premium, Business, and Enterprise add-ons.

Rapid-release domains should begin noticing this today (May 28), while those on the scheduled-release track will see by Jun 16.

Gemini has been making its rounds through Google's Workspace environment for a while now, bringing quite a time-saving feature to Drive late last year. When it comes to folders in Drive, sometimes there's just too much to go through. Gemini comes into play, offering its insightful summarization function for folders, documents, and spreadsheets. Users summoning Gemini can use the "@" symbol to direct Gemini to a specific folder, i.e., "summarize the files in @AndroidCentral."

Additionally, a huge Workspace Drop occurred earlier this year, which saw Gemini spread across Google's apps like mad. Within this drop was an update for Drive that looped Gemini into the app for AI-generated transcripts for videos.