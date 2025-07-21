Google brings first of its kind 'Gemini drops' for its AI updates

What you need to know

Google is bringing a new Planner Gem which integrates with your Google apps (like Gmail, Calendar, and Drive) to help you get productive.

Gemini has finally landed on Wear OS, bringing all its capabilities right to your wrist.

This update also brings a feature called "Power calling" where Gemini will make calls to local businesses like pet groomers or dry cleaners to check for pricing and availability.

Google Search is also getting an AI upgrade — when you circle a word, image, or phrase, Gemini will go beyond just giving you search results, with AI Mode.

Google is introducing a new concept with its AI updates, dubbed "Gemini drops," similar to its monthly feature drops, but this will focus solely on Google's AI features.

With its July drop, Google is introducing tools that will increase users' productivity, allowing Gemini to handle monotonous tasks and save time. Additionally, there are upgrades to Google Search and Circle for searching, and Gemini is finally arriving on Wear OS. While most of these features remain fairly free, some of them are limited to AI Pro and AI Ultra.

Breaking things down, Gemini has been tasked to make things easier when it comes to users' productivity. Google has rolled out a new customizable "Gem" within Gemini that seamlessly integrates with Google's products like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, etc, to focus on what's important by giving you a full rundown of your week, by summarizing your day, and more. You can find this feature the the Gems tab under "Premade by Google."

Gemini will now be able to perform recurring or monotonous tasks, like finding local food festivals near you every Friday, or giving you a summary of your unread emails every morning. However, this is only available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers and qualifying Google Workspace business and education plans.

Up next, Google is integrating its latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model into AI Mode. This will unlock advanced reasoning, math, and coding questions, providing more comprehensive and linked responses only for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. They can select it from a drop-down menu. Additionally, these subscribers can now access. Also available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers is Gemini's Deep Search, which is particularly helpful while working on assignments, studies, or interests.

Gemini on Wear OS: Google has finally decided to make life easier for Wear OS 4+ watch users, and is bringing Gemini's smarts right to their wrists. This will allow you to use your voice to ask questions and get assistance directly from your wrist, essentially replacing the old assistant for a new intuitive one.

Google Search gets an upgrade

Google is also introducing a new "agentic" capability in Google Search that allows AI to call local businesses on your behalf, like pet groomers, dry cleaners, to check for pricing and availability. However, this is also restricted to subscribers for now.

The good news is Gemini's free tier also gets some AI perks with an upgraded Circle to Search with AI Mode. When you circle a word, image, or phrase, Gemini doesn't just look it up; it can initiate an AI-powered conversation about that selection. However, this is not just restricted to searching products or items; users can even do this while playing Android games, where AI mode will help with their gameplay. Google is rolling out another highly requested feature is rolling out on Gemini Live. You can now see real-time captions while having conversations on Gemini.

July's Gemini drop has expanded Veo 3's capabilities as you can now create 8-second videos with sound. This feature will allow users to bring their ideas or quirky thoughts to life with characters, background music, or sound effects. However, this is available only to AI Pro or Ultra subscribers at this time