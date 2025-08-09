News Weekly: The Pixel 10 leak week, Spotify increases its prices, Pixel Watch 4 could see a new charger, and more

News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

Made by Google is just around the corner, and like every year, Android Central has curated an exclusive guide. Think of it as a destination for everything we expect to see on August 20. We'll keep updating this Ultimate Guide with all the latest info, so you won't miss a thing.

It's raining Pixel 10 leaks this week, with a tipster dropping a whole load of spoilers just before the launch event, Spotify increases its prices, and Pixel Watch 4 could get some design tweaks and a new charging mechanism, Meta's new VR prototype headsets are giving Quest 4 a run for its money, and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch in September.

Pixel 10 leaks just keep getting better

Read more here and here

Pixel 10 leaks have been coming in at warp speed thanks to prominent tipster Evan Blass. In an X post titled "PD" (Pixel Drop), we get a good look at the alleged Pixel 10 in some of its rumored colorways. Blass also shared images of the alleged Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in a grey colorway (supposedly called Moonstone).

Additionally, they posted videos showing the Pixel 10 Pro with a clear look at the camera bar, the power button, and the volume controls. As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the video zooms in on the hinge of the device and shows the inner display with thinner bezels, giving it a bit more screen space than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

When we thought we'd seen it all, Blass took to X to post a series of images that look like Google's planned promo material, claiming the Pixel 10 Pro XL will feature a 6.8-inch Super Actua display. The battery can last ~24 hours or more with Pixelsnap wireless charging available. It seems the RAM size for the 10 Pro XL is capped at 16GB, alongside Google's expected Tensor G5 SoC.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The tipster also revealed the camera specs of all the devices, along with a claim that not much will change with the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Spotify set to increase its subscription prices again

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Read more here

Spotify is all set to increase its prices on the Premium Individual plan by a dollar. In a Newsroom post, the music streaming platform announced that it will soon change the billing prices for users in several regions starting in September. Spotify states it will raise the price of its plan from €10.99 to €11.99 per month. This pricing change will affect consumers in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Additionally, the company states that users in South Asia and the Middle East will be impacted by the price hike. While a dollar seems like nothing, it could pile up in your wallet along with your other monthly subscriptions.

Spotify says it's doing it to "continue to innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience." While there could be additional regions added to this list, Spotify says it will be sending out emails about the change in pricing to its users, as and where applicable.

Pixel Watch 4 could get a new charging dock

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bedros-P / Github) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Read more here and here

Google's next Watch has also been at the center of leaks this past week. Two days ago, an X user, Bedros Pamboukian, posted a link to their GitHub repository where they've allegedly discovered the Pixel Watch 4 in all its colors.

Pamboukian suggests the wearable will launch with four watch band colors and three main body 41mm variations. Those colors are as follows: Iris (silver body), Lemongrass (brass body), Porcelain, and Obsidian (obsidian body). For its 45mm version, the tipster alleges a Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Later, Evan Blass' X post also brought a full look at the Pixel Watch 4, a purported close-up of the smartwatch in all its glory. The Pixel Watch 4 could seem to retain the familiar circular, domed-glass design of its predecessors.

It also highlights the rumored side-mounted charging system, which will feature an "indentation" with "two charging contacts" inside. It seems as if the Pixel Watch 4 will sit on its left side to charge, meaning the display can now face users, almost like a mini-clock.

Meta's prototype VR headsets could be a gamechanger

(Image credit: Meta)

Read more here

Meta Reality Labs Research showed off two new prototype VR headsets, codenamed "Tiramisu" and "Boba 3," and showcased them at the SIGGRAPH 2025 conference.

The prototypes represent two different approaches to achieving a more realistic and immersive VR experience: one focused on hyperrealistic visuals, and the other on an ultrawide field of view.

To start, Tiramisu could potentially bring hyper-realistic VR experiences, which means that the virtual experience will be as close to the real world as possible. According to Meta, it features an angular resolution of 90 pixels per degree (PPD), which is 3.6 times higher than the Meta Quest 3's 25 PPD.

The Boba headset, developed by Reality Labs Display Systems Research (DSR) team, gets a 180-degree horizontal field of view (FoV) and 120-degree vertical FoV, using pancake lenses to keep it reasonably light at 660g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could land next month

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

Read more here

Last week, Samsung confirmed that there are more devices in the hopper for release this year, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. But we didn't know when exactly it would launch.

According to a report by Korean outlet FNNews, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 FE in Korea on September 19. While the report didn't mention when the global release will happen, if Samsung follows its usual pattern, the Galaxy S25 FE should launch internationally around the same date.

The report also says that the Galaxy S25 FE will retain a starting price below 1 million won (~$720), with no price increase currently planned. Like other Fan Edition phones, it is said to offer flagship features from the S25 series lineup, but at a more affordable price.

More stories this week

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: