What you need to know

A chunk of Pixel Watch 4 leaks highlights Google's supposed plans for deep Gemini integration.

Snapshots of its supposed promo material claim Gemini will offer "quick AI assistance," alongside suggestions for users right on their display.

Other rumored features include Loss of Pulse and over 40 exercise modes.

Google's event to launch the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel 10 series will take place on August 20.

We've just witnessed one major Pixel Watch 4 leak leading up to launch, and now we're faced with another that seems to be Google's promo material.

In a thread on X by tipster Evan Blass, alleged snapshots of Google's upcoming promo and device information material for the Pixel Watch 4 were posted. What immediately catches your eye is a banner that reads, "Google Pixel Watch 4 with Gemini." That seems to be the highlight of this leak, as another alleged promo image teases the AI model as a "quick AI assistant" for whatever you need.

The leak claims Gemini's presence on the Watch 4 will be there to give users "personalized help" and also provide "text suggestions" that "sound like you." Gemini will likely leverage some sort of "understanding" and context around how you usually speak to it to offer these AI-based suggestions. Or it could just be fancy talk—we'll see during launch.

Elsewhere, the Watch 4 is rumored to feature the Pixel Watch 3's Loss of Pulse detection.

This was a feature that hit the Watch 3 in April after the FDA cleared it in February. If the Pixel Watch 3 doesn't detect your heartbeat for an extended period of time, it will alert emergency services on your behalf, explaining the situation. Additionally, there are supposedly "40 plus exercise modes," as well as the ability to build "custom run plans."

A look into the Pixel Watch 4

The leaks also had something to say about the Pixel Watch 4's specifications. The supposed images reiterate what we've heard before about a 41mm and a 45mm variation for the device. However, we're getting a glimpse into its battery, which claims to sit at ~30 hours (41mm) and ~40 hours (45mm). The leaks state these estimations take into account the AOD (always-on display).

If true, this is already higher than what the Pixel Watch 3 offers. Last year's model delivers "up to" 24 hours for both sizes with AOD active. With it off, users will likely go further with their watch.

The tipster also alleges a few health sensor capabilities, like ECG, breathing rate, and HRV.

As previously stated, we're just coming off the back of several leaked Pixel Watch 4 renders that seemingly gave us our best look yet at it. While it's been rumored for months now that Google will keep the glass-domed design the same, the Watch 4's alleged renders hinted at thinner bezels for a larger screen. These leaks clued us into the potential colors for the 41mm, which could include Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The 45mm has been rumored to provide Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Those images from earlier this week didn't give us a look at the watch's supposed "side-mounted" charging, as older rumors suggest the Watch 4 does not have its old charging pins on the back. The Made by Google event is slated for August 20.