A new OnePlus smartwatch is coming soon — is it the skinny Watch 4 we've been waiting for?

What you need to know

OnePlus teased a "New Watch Coming Soon" on its UK website this week.

It's offering a £50 discount on this new watch if you subscribe to its newsletter, with one person receiving a free smartwatch.

OnePlus also teased its upcoming OnePlus 15R phone and a mysterious "New Tablet."

The terms and conditions suggest the "launch event" could take place on December 17.

OnePlus is teasing three new devices: The OnePlus 15R, a "OnePlus New Watch," and a "OnePlus New Tablet." The 15R is clearly a value flagship spin-off of the upcoming OnePlus 15, just like this year's OnePlus 13R, but we know much less about this mysterious smartwatch.

OnePlus's UK website shows a vague outline of this mystery device (screenshotted above), with the promise to cut £50 off the eventual price if you subscribe. It will also give one lucky subscriber a redemption coupon for a free smartwatch, valid from December 17, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

The OnePlus Watch 3 launched in February (before being delayed to April), while the smaller Watch 3 43mm arrived in July. We'd expect to see a OnePlus Watch 4 in early 2026, but the date range above suggests an even earlier launch. OnePlus could be rescheduling its release to align more closely with its flagship phones.

Will OnePlus reuse this skinny Oppo Watch S design for the Watch 4?

A promo image of the Oppo Watch S (Image credit: Oppo)

OnePlus Watches use a hybrid OS of both Wear OS and a custom RTOS, which helps them deliver fast performance while also lasting longer than Galaxy and Pixel Watches. They also tend to use designs from their parent company, Oppo.

NotebookCheck, which covered this news on Monday, notes that OnePlus could use the Oppo Watch S as a template. Announced in October, the Watch S measures just 8.9mm thick and 35g, but allegedly delivers four days of battery life with AOD per charge with a 1.46-inch, 3,000-nit AMOLED display.

OnePlus's teaser image is light on details, but the visible crown and the angular case edge at the center do seem to match press photos of the Oppo Watch S.

Past OnePlus Watches have hit about 4–5 days, but with heavy, thick designs; the smaller Watch 3 43mm typically hits two days per charge. If this model can combine lightness with longevity, that would be a major upgrade; on the other hand, it's likely that a OnePlus version running Wear OS wouldn't last as long, due to the battery demands.

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm couldn't deliver long battery life at this size; could the new OnePlus Watch pull it off? (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This is all entirely speculation until OnePlus shares more next month during its "launch event." But a skinnier OnePlus Watch 4 with better battery life could help it become more competitive against the Pixel Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 8, both of which are significantly lighter than the OnePlus Watch 3.

If this isn't the OnePlus Watch 4, it could instead be labeled as the OnePlus Watch 3R, a lighter, cheaper spin-off of the mainline series. It released the OnePlus Watch 2R in mid-2024, though this had a more sporty design than the Oppo Watch S.

Whatever it's called, OnePlus will have to convince Wear OS fans that it can deliver speedy updates to it. The company has yet to update its OnePlus Watch 2 series to Wear OS 5 despite promising to do so in Q3 2025, and the OnePlus Watch 3 isn't due to receive Wear OS 6 until sometime in 2026.

Still, this new OnePlus Watch could easily number among the best Android smartwatches if it adapts the Oppo Watch S template to Wear OS while delivering strong battery life.