The OnePlus Watch Lite arrives soon as a skinny Oppo Watch S lookalike; will it be a Galaxy Watch FE rival or something new?

What you need to know

The OnePlus Watch Lite arrives on December 17, along with the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2.

OnePlus has teased "flagship-level health and fitness features" and a "clean, modern look," but has otherwise avoided sharing specific details.

OnePlus is offering a £50-off coupon for users who subscribe to its newsletter.

After teasing a "new watch" that we hoped was the OnePlus Watch 4, OnePlus has officially revealed a brand new smartwatch lineup coming December 17: the OnePlus Watch Lite. And while they're waiting to share official details, the Watch Lite certainly looks like the skinny Oppo Watch S announced last month.

Like the Silver Oppo Watch S, the OnePlus Watch Lite has a rotating crown, a white silicone strap with three grooves and four orange dots, and a distinct contoured case that juts out along the right side.

Assuming OnePlus does repurpose its parent company's design for the Watch Lite, it would be distinctly light and skinny, weighing just 35g and measuring 8.9mm thick, with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display that hits 3,000 nits of brightness. But this is unconfirmed; we'll need to wait until December 17 for OnePlus to reveal its Watch Lite specs.

The Oppo Watch S (Image credit: Oppo)

OnePlus told Techradar that the Watch Lite is "a device designed to bring flagship-level health and fitness features to an even more accessible price point," and that the Silver Steel finish "delivers a clean, modern look with a subtle shine that suits both everyday wear and active lifestyles."

Otherwise, OnePlus hasn't shared other official details. The biggest question is whether the OnePlus Watch Lite will use Wear OS like the OnePlus Watch 3, or a proprietary RTOS to maximize battery life and challenge other budget fitness watches.

OnePlus launched the mid-range OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS in 2024, and it's still one of the best cheap Android smartwatches available today. Choosing "Watch Lite" instead of Watch 3R could be a simple rebranding to make its low price clearer, or it could signal a shift away from Wear OS. We'll find out more next month.

The OnePlus Watch 2R (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Oppo Watch S reportedly sports HR, SpO2, ECG, and skin temperature sensors, paired with dual-band GPS; this could certainly qualify as "flagship-level health and fitness features" in a budget device, if the OnePlus Watch Lite receives them, too.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2 on December 17 in the U.S. and Canada, but we don't have confirmation yet that the OnePlus Watch Lite will launch in North America. So far, we've only found the Watch Lite on OnePlus's UK site.

If the OnePlus Watch Lite does launch in the U.S., it may not get the ECG feature; OnePlus skipped FDA testing for the Watch 3, leaving the ECG feature inactive.

We certainly hope it does launch in North America, as OnePlus's smartwatches have a proven track record for fast performance and strong battery life. The Galaxy Watch FE is the main budget Android smartwatch available today, and its outdated Galaxy Watch 4-era specs make it hard to recommend; the OnePlus Watch Lite could fill that budget Android watch niche.

For now, UK users can go to OnePlus's site for a glimpse of the new watch and subscribe to get a £50-off coupon, with a chance to win a Watch Lite or OnePlus 15R.