The OnePlus 15R will be the first smartphone to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

It sports a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and possibly strong durability ratings.

OnePlus is bundling the release with new ecosystem devices like the Pad Go 2 and Watch Lite.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

For years, the OnePlus R-series has felt like the sensible sibling to the flagship number series, and you usually bought it to save money, not to get the latest tech. After confirming that the phone will debut on December 17, OnePlus today revealed specs for the upcoming OnePlus 15R, along with additional details about the Pad Go 2 and Watch Lite.

OnePlus has confirmed the 15R will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. This is the first time the chipset appears in a globally marketed phone. Qualcomm says the chip is a major leap over the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, delivering 36% faster CPU performance, 11% improved graphics performance, and up to 46% better AI chops.

The 15R will sport a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is higher than what most flagship phones offer. The display also has a pixel density of 450 PPI and can reach up to 1800 nits of brightness, so visuals should stay sharp and clear even in bright light. This makes it great for gaming, streaming, or everyday use.

Battery life that could leave flagships in the dust

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus hasn’t shared battery details yet, but rumors point to an 8000mAh battery. Leaks also mention a dual-lens camera with a 50 MP main sensor. The phone is expected to have IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for durability, matching or exceeding those of many top flagship phones.

Beyond just raw numbers: the 15R will ship globally in Charcoal Black and a fresh Mint Breeze green. The design seems to favor a clean metal frame and a camera module mounted at a 45-degree angle in the corner, giving it a distinct visual identity unlike OnePlus’s earlier phones.

The December 17 launch also includes the OnePlus Pad Go 2, which brings 5G to the budget tablet line. It offers a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with an anti-glare finish and stylus support.

The OnePlus Watch Lite will launch with a key feature: dual-phone pairing. It can connect to two Android phones or to an Android and an iPhone at the same time, making it useful for people who use more than one device.