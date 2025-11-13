OnePlus 15 Launch: New camera tech and performance upgrades await fans

What you need to know

OnePlus 15 launches globally with significant design and performance upgrades over its predecessor.

Features Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and advanced camera setup with three 50MP lenses and the DetailMax imaging engine.

Available in multiple configurations, starting at $899.99, with unique color options and AI-enhanced OxygenOS 16.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

OnePlus finally officially launched its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, today (Nov. 13). This is the first time we are witnessing an earlier-than-usual global launch, just two weeks after its initial debut in China.

The OnePlus 15 evidently looks nothing like its predecessor; it ditches the unique circular camera bump on its rear panel for a more iPhone-esque camera array, off to the left of the device. The phone features an aluminum frame with a ceramic-like feel, including completely flat edges, unlike the slightly curved OnePlus 13.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 gets the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is said to give the phone unmatched app launch speeds while keeping multitasking smooth on the device and backing its advanced AI capabilities. Along with that, it gets a Touch Response chip and a WiFi G2 chip that is said to give the users a groundbreaking gaming experience.

As for the display, the device comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 1800 nits of brightness, and a massive 165Hz refresh rate. It also gets tiny 1.15mm bezels, giving users more screen space to play with.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Furthermore, the OnePlus 15 gets a massive 7,300mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging in the U.S. and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus always prides itself on its cameras, and the new device gets three 50MP lenses. This includes a 50MP main camera (with a larger sensor than its predecessor and OIS), a 50MP ultra wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens that offers 3.5x optical zoom and OIS. It also has a 32MP selfie camera, which is said to capture 60% more light, which means you won't have a problem clicking those low-light selfies.

The OnePlus 15 now features the new DetailMax imaging engine, which is said to enhance picture quality. Additionally, the flagship lets go of the Alert Slider, which is replaced by a customizable 'Plus Key.'

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Out of the box, the OnePlus 15 comes with OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, which is built on the "Intelligently Yours" philosophy, bringing a smarter, more AI-infused OS. It takes personalization up a notch with features like Plus Mind, Gemini-integrated Mind Space, and more.

That said, the OnePlus 15 arrives in three colorways: Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet. It will be available in two main configurations, with the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at $899.99 USD, though it's exclusively offered in the Infinite Black Color.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

For users seeking more capacity, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced higher at $999.99 USD and will be available in all colorways. It is important to note that both prices are subject to change due to current market conditions.

The phone will be available for purchase in Canada starting today; however, U.S. folks may have to wait a bit longer, as OnePlus says that sales have been postponed due to the U.S. government shutdown.