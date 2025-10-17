Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 will launch in China on October 27, 2025.

The OnePlus 15 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 165Hz ultra-high refresh rate display.

The global launch of the OnePlus 15 is expected around November 13, about two weeks after its China debut.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, will launch in China on October 27, 2025, alongside the OnePlus Ace 6.

At the Snapdragon Summit 2025 last month, OnePlus revealed (and showcased) that the OnePlus 15 will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and said the phone's launch was imminent.

The company has now confirmed that the OnePlus October 27 at 7 PM Beijing Time (7 AM ET). The OnePlus Ace 6, which will debut alongside it, is expected to launch globally as the OnePlus 15R, serving as the company's mid-range flagship offering.

In addition to the launch date, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 15 will be ushering in the era of ultra-high refresh rate gaming with a 165Hz display. The company has previously confirmed that the smartphone will come in three color options: Sand Storm, Absolute Black, and Mist Purple.

Global markets could see the phone by mid-November

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

As for the OnePlus Ace 6, the company says it will deliver a "full flagship experience without compromise." While details remain scarce, some early reports suggest it could use the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset rather than the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, in keeping with OnePlus' past strategy.

The OnePlus 15 will also mark the end of OnePlus's partnership with Hasselblad. For the past few years, OnePlus has worked with Hasselblad for the color tuning on its flagship smartphones. However, with the upcoming OnePlus 15, the company is moving away from that collaboration. Instead, the company will rely on its in-house DetailMax Engine, which it claims delivers more clarity and authenticity in images.

There is no official word yet on the global launch date, but leaks suggest the OnePlus 15 could arrive internationally on November 13, 2025, roughly two weeks after its China debut. That would be a major improvement over the OnePlus 13's rollout, which launched in China in October 2024 but did not reach global markets until January 2025.