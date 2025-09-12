Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

OnePlus 15 is rumored to offer three color options with weight variations based on the material used.

The flagship is expected to feature a stunning 165 Hz refresh rate for unparalleled gaming experience.

A flat 6.7-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels and symmetrical design aesthetics is anticipated.

OnePlus 15 leaks have been rolling in as the company is supposedly gearing up for the next flagship launch set for October. The latest leak comes from prominent tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, which talks about the upcoming device's colorways.

According to the tipster's post, the OnePlus 15 will allegedly be available in "Absolute Black", "Mist Purple", and "Original Sand Dune". They also note that one of these colors might weigh less than the other two.

The "Absolute Black" and "Mist Purple" models will weigh 215 grams, while the "Original Sand Dune" model will weigh 211 grams. According to some sources, the weight variation could be due to the material used in the frame of the devices, with the Dune being built in titanium, compared to the other two.

(Image credit: GSM Arena)

Additionally, it might be possible that the Chinese company could be doing away with the White colorway for its upcoming flagship. As the leak doesn't mention a silver/white device. The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13 both had white colorways; the absence of the color in the OnePlus 15 could mean one of two things: either the colorway has been discontinued, or it will be released later as a limited edition.

Ultra high refresh rate could be in the works

In other news, the OnePlus 15 will supposedly show up with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. And while the rumors were swirling around about the same, Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, basically confirmed this in a post on Weibo.

According to GSM Arena, which translated the post, Jei says that he "welcomes Apple to the high refresh rate era," and he also revealed that OnePlus "will once again lead the industry" in this regard. Hinting at a possibility of an "Ultra-High Refresh Era" (165Hz) on the next flagship.

"We will once again push the boundaries of the industry experience, bringing users an unprecedented ultra-smooth and ultra-high framerate gaming experience, allowing them to play with ease and win with ease," Jie added.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

That said, the OnePlus 15 is rumored to feature a flat 1.5K AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels, using LIPO display technology, measuring 6.7 inches. Additionally, the device is said to feature a "symmetrical front," meaning that all four bezels—top, bottom, and sides—are of equal or near-equal thickness, creating a cleaner design aesthetic, much like Apple's iPhones.

It would be interesting to see what the new OnePlus 15 will look like, and we don't have to wait for much longer, considering it will show up in China in October this year, following the Xiaomi 16 series, and with a global launch slated for "early 2026."