OnePlus leaks claim its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, is already in development and could feature a flat 6.7-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution.

Its "symmetrical front" could mirror the feel of an iPhone, while its triple camera array; however, the strength of its periscope is still under suspicion.

The phone could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, which was previously rumored to launch even earlier at the end of September.

Extremely early rumors surface about the next OnePlus flagship and its potential changes from the 13 model.

Rumors stem from a post by the Chinese Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS), which alleges a new OnePlus phone is already in development (via 91Mobiles). While not stated explicitly, the phone is suspected to be the successor to the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 15. This is due to the tipster's alleged discovery of the SM8850 SoC, which is suspected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

A few other specifications suggest the OnePlus 15 could debut with a large, flat 6.7-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution.

The tipster also mentions the use of the LIPO packaging process, which the publication states may aid in further reducing its bezels. Lastly, the front of the device is said to feature a "symmetrical front" and likens it to the feel of an iPhone. On the flip side, the OnePlus 15 could boast a (machine-translated) 50MP periscope lens for its purported triple array.

It's also worth mentioning that the number "4" is associated with bad luck, thus the reason behind OnePlus' expected number 14 skip.

Next-Gen OnePlus

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Theories around the OnePlus 15's cameras seem to conflict, as the publication taps tipster Smart Pikachu. Per their information, the device could feature a wildly upgraded 200MP periscope lens, not 50MP.

The OnePlus 13 and the 13R debuted on January 7 with a large amount of AI software and a refined camera system. The key aspect we're concerned with is the OnePlus 13's display, which is a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen at 2K resolution. The current rumors suggest consumers could be in for a slightly smaller display and a downgrade in resolution for the next flagship.

Additionally, the triple camera array for its soon-to-be predecessor included a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP 3x Triprism telephoto. Thanks to its Glacier battery tech, the OnePlus 13 features a 6,000mAh battery. This may continue into the 15 edition, but that remains to be seen.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 mention is interesting, considering there are rumors Qualcomm could release it earlier this year. Such rumors suggest Qualcomm's next Elite could launch at the end of September, which would roll right into phones expected to rock the SoC in early October. Speed-wise, the main core of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could reach 5GHz due to "enhanced Pegasus cores."

OnePlus usually releases its phones in China first before a global debut, and that may see a slight shift on the calendar this year.