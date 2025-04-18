What you need to know

A new OnePlus tablet reportedly dropped by the FCC for certification with the name "OnePlus Pad 3R."

Its specifications are unknown in the listing, but rumors claim OnePlus could mirror OPPO's Pad 4 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 13.2-inch display.

OnePlus has had a history of debuting powerful Android tablets to global markets as its Pad Pro and Pad 2 both feature a flagship Qualcomm chip.

OnePlus is seemingly preparing another Android tablet launch, but its specifics are all speculative.

An FCC listing was discovered by PhoneArena, which seemingly hints at the next Pad tablet from the Chinese OEM. The certification is rather light; however, it clues us into the potential name of the tablet. According to the provided files, the company may look to call the tablet the "OnePlus Pad 3R" whenever it launches in the U.S.

However, the publication reiterates that a previous leak cited the tablet as the "OnePlus Pad 2 Pro." While it seems the FCC listed name could be more accurate, we'll have to see when OnePlus teases it officially.

The FCC listing didn't offer concrete details about the tablet's supposed specs aside from its Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC capabilities. Rumors about its specifications arrive via speculation that OnePlus' next tablet could mirror OPPO. If this happens, rumors claim OnePlus could mirror the OPPO Pad 4 Pro with a 13.2-inch display, a 13MP primary lens, and an 8MP selfie camera.

OnePlus could also pack a 12,140mAh battery into the device with 67W wired fast charging. Ramping up its strength is rumored to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite.

A History of Tablet Power

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

A post by GSMArena draws attention to OPPO's Pad 4 Pro launch in China, which only happened a week ago. The tablet was originally introduced to consumers last year in December, preparing them for its eventual 2025 market debut. Accompanying that device in December was the launch of the OnePlus Pad 3; however, it notes that the device features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC.

The chip was also featured in the OPPO Pad 3, which was designed to be more budget-friendly. Considering the rumors, it seems OnePlus might look to return to more flagship-level specs and power with its next release, like OPPO.

OnePlus' tablets have consistently leaned toward power, as the Pad Pro featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. That same SoC rolled into the Pad 2, but despite it not being a Pro model, OnePlus truly dug deep with its upgrades, which also raised its price to $550 (from $479) when it rolled into the U.S. There are concerns that the tariffs introduced by President Trump could impact pricing even more, but time will tell.