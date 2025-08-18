What you need to know

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE sport a new blade design with a two-tone finish and semi-transparent accents.

They have a larger speaker than the previous model for deeper bass and clearer sound.

With Galaxy AI integration, you can use voice commands to control your music or even translate conversations without ever touching your phone.

Samsung today introduced its newest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, a more affordable way to get into the company’s audio lineup without giving up on features that usually come with a higher price tag.

The Buds 3 FE borrow Samsung’s blade-style design seen on the pricier Galaxy Buds 3 models, but they land at a lower $150 starting price. Available in black and gray, they’ll hit Samsung’s site, carrier stores, and major retailers on September 4.

Samsung is pitching these earbuds as an upgrade over the previous Buds FE, with a bigger speaker for richer sound and beefier bass. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) comes standard, helping drown out background noise on commutes or crowded spaces.

For calls, Samsung repositioned the microphones and added an AI-powered noise filter that’s trained to separate your voice from whatever chaos is around you.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Smarter controls and Galaxy AI

Controls are straightforward too, allowing you to pinch the stem to play/pause or swipe for volume. The case has a simple pairing button, and with Samsung’s Auto Switch, the buds hop between your Galaxy phone, tablet, or laptop without fuss.

Samsung is also bringing some of its Galaxy AI smarts to the Buds 3 FE. With a quick voice prompt, you can get translations through the Galaxy AI Interpreter app, check your schedule, or fire off a message without needing a screen.

Battery and extras

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

Battery life tops out at 6 hours with ANC on (8.5 with it off), and the case adds up to 24–30 hours depending on your settings. The buds are IP54-rated, so they’ll handle sweat and a bit of rain without issue.

Integration with the Galaxy ecosystem is also part of the pitch. You can track them with Find My Earbuds, tweak settings through the Galaxy Wearable app, and manage basic functions right from your phone’s quick panel.

While the Galaxy Buds 3 FE start at $150, Samsung is offering a limited-time $30 trade-in credit if you send in an old pair of wired or wireless headphones.