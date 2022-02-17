Best Samsung earbuds Android Central 2022

Samsung has been pushing its pedigree in the audio space, particularly with its growing line of earbuds as complementary pieces to its mobile devices. The Galaxy Buds Pro stand out as the best Samsung earbuds you can buy right now, but if your ears are looking for something else, there are other options to think about.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are a combination of past features, with new tweaks sprinkled in, to create the best wireless earbuds from the company to date. It took a while for Samsung to get to this level of performance, and there are several reasons why it worked out this time. The design is very much in line with the Galaxy Buds and Buds+, only the slightly larger frame means the fit won't be quite as nestled and snug right off the bat. They're small, lightweight, and the matte finish on the inside makes them easier to grip. The IPX7 rating also makes these earbuds the most rugged Samsung has made for water and sweat resistance. There's plenty of tech inside to warrant the size. You get active noise cancelation (ANC) with two settings to keep ambient noise out. Ambient mode now has four settings to filter in outside sounds. Both can also work together, like with Voice Detect, which lowers the volume of the audio you're listening to and turns on Ambient mode once you start talking so you can converse without touching anything on the earbuds or your phone. The larger drivers pump out a crisper sound by default, though you can always adjust that in the Galaxy Wearable app by selecting one of the six equalizer presets. It's just a bummer that you have no way to customize it and create your own presets. Call quality is better than ever, with great clarity at a consistent level. You do have to be careful with the finicky touch controls, regardless of whether you're on the phone or listening to music. The 360 Audio using Dolby Head Tracking technology is a first for Samsung's earbuds, but it's a cool effect when you want to get virtual 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound watching shows and movies coded for it. One sacrifice for all that is battery life. It maxes out at up to five hours per charge when ANC is on, going up to eight hours when ANC is off. The case is good for an extra three charges, which charges via USB-C or wireless charging. Charge up quickly for five minutes through USB and you get up to an hour of playback. Pros: Excellent sound

Effective ANC

Rugged water and sweat resistance

Comfortable design

Spatial 360 Audio

Reliable microphone quality Cons Lower battery life than before

Finicky touch controls

Needs custom EQ

Best overall Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung's finest Samsung did a lot for the Galaxy Buds Pro, especially when it comes to the extra features that make them easy to use. $148 at Amazon

$150 at Best Buy

$150 at B&H

Best runner-up: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Galaxy Buds 2 aren't about going "back to basics" but rather forging a strong tie between comfort and performance. Granted, that should be the metric for any pair of wireless earbuds, but in this case, it's a worthy combination. By shaving off 10% from the build compared to the Galaxy Buds+, Samsung managed to find an equal balance between durability and features that doesn't require too much compromise. You won't want these if you plan to sweat a lot, but if it's all about leisure time, then you're fine. These are, for all intents and purposes, your standard earbuds, save for the fact they feel small and nestle easily into your ear for good, comfortable fit. Though they sport different drivers than the Galaxy Buds Pro, the idea is similar, which is to boost audio quality without going over the top. They do sound crisp and clear, even if the mids are somewhat restrained, and the included silicone tips are good enough to passively seal off outside noises. Adding ANC and Ambient Sound brings two features you'd now expect from earbuds in this range. The ANC is very close to what the Galaxy Buds Pro are capable of, whereas Ambient Sound takes a step back. The onboard mics are fine, just not as efficient as what the Pro models have, and that's one reason why call quality also isn't at the same level. Battery life may seem like a step back from the Galaxy Buds+ as well, but with all the tech inside, it's a decent result. You can expect up to 7.5 hours with ANC off, or five hours with it on, depending on volume levels. The charging case has three extra charges in it, and you can top it up via USB-C or wireless charging. As for colors, white, graphite, olive and lavender round out your choices. Pros: Bold sound

Effective ANC

Very comfortable fit

Good battery life

Nice color options Cons IPX2 rating isn't very durable

Microphones are so-so

Finicky controls

Best runner-up Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 All about balance Samsung takes its latest entry-level true wireless earbuds up a notch by focusing on a solid combo of performance and comfort. $115 at Amazon

$120 at Best Buy

$120 at B&H

Best comfort: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

You can't talk about the Galaxy Buds Live without mentioning the unique design first. The bean-shaped earbuds are Samsung's attempt at crafting something to conform to as many ears as possible. To pull it off, engineers cut off the driver sticking into the car and just let the earbud rest over the ear. Because nothing is sticking into the ear canal, it reduces any discomfort or fatigue in wearing them for longer periods, which could also benefit smaller ears. Despite the unusual design, these were also Samsung's first earbuds to offer ANC support, except the open fit means it has to work harder to block out ambient noise. For that reason, it's not going to be as effective as the Galaxy Buds Pro are. In addition, passive noise isolation is easier when there is an ear tip plugging into the canal — another thing the Buds Live can't offer. That's a big reason why Samsung equipped them with 12mm drivers to deliver stronger sound. They provide good clarity and better bass than you might expect otherwise. You do have some flexibility in the Galaxy Wearable app to adjust the sound, should you feel the need to. Even call quality is excellent, ensuring callers can hear you clearly because of the onboard microphones. Battery life isn't bad, going up to eight hours when ANC is off or six if always on. The charging case is very small, and supportes both USB-C and wireless charging. Plus, color options are nice, especially Mystic Bronze, though you also have mystic black and white. Pros: One-size-fits-all design

Compact and well-built case

12mm drivers kick out great audio

Long-lasting battery life

Extremely useful companion app

Supports Qi wireless charging Cons Touch controls can be finicky

ANC isn't the best

Certain features exclusive to Samsung phones

Best affordable earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

In lieu of the Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds2, or Buds Live, you may still be able to find a pair of the Galaxy Buds+, despite Samsung discontinuing them. They've become an affordable alternative within the same ecosystem, and could still work well if you're looking for something a Samsung logo on a budget. They may also retain the role of being the most comfortable of the lot. Samsung had done well to maintain the form factor of the original Galaxy Buds and only improved upon them in several key ways to make them viable even up to now. They lack ANC support, but passive noise isolation is great, with lightweight fit that doesn't feel cumbersome at all. Audio quality stands up well, with call quality that represented a dramatic improvement from their predecessors. The Galaxy Wearable app still supports all the available features, including the EQ presets and Ambient mode. They're also the longest-lasting per charge, playing up to 11 hours, depending on volume level. The case has an additional charge inside to double the total to 22 hours. You can also charge via USB-C or wireless charging for some extra convenience. If budget is a factor, and you want a more traditional design, the Galaxy Buds+ check off both of those boxes. Pros Great sound quality

Comfy and secure fit

Improved call quality

Up to 11 hours of continuous use

Sleek, compact case

USB-C and Qi wireless charging Cons Glossy case finish doesn't look amazing

No ANC support

Best affordable earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Comfortably effective Need more for less? The Galaxy Buds+ deliver a very similar experience in a more traditional package. $110 at Best Buy

Best for tight budgets: Samsung Type-C Earbuds

For those on tight budgets and who are willing to keep wires around, the Samsung Type-C Earbuds certainly fit the bill that way. You're not looking at the flashiest or most exciting pair to put on, but it's hard to argue with what you're paying to get them. And the best part is they prove their value every time you play tunes on them afterward. Being wired earbuds, they connect to your phone using USB-C, which is great if your phone doesn't have a headphone jack. Samsung claims the USB-C connection enables the separate left and right channels come out 10x better than traditional 3.5mm jack connections. But the real benefit comes from the high-quality DAC (digital-to-analog converter) that amplifies sound quality to be much better than what you'd expect for earbuds this cheap. The company also wisely went with a braided cable design to make them lighter to hold, and less susceptible to tangling when storing them away. The in-line playback controls are easy to find and nicely responsive when adjusting volume or play/pausing a song without having to reach for your phone to do it. Pros Fantastic price for tight budgets

Connects via USB-C

Lightweight

Good sound for the price

In-line controls Cons Not as convenient as wireless earbuds

Best for tight budgets Samsung Type-C Headphones How low can you go? For shoppers needing to spend as little money as possible, the Samsung Type-C Earbuds are a perfect solution. $13 at Amazon

Best middle ground: AKG Y100

The Y100 earbuds don't have Samsung's branding, but AKG is a subsidiary that you'll often see as part of the audio engineering for Samsung's products, including its phones and tablets. While the naming conventions may be different here, these earbuds are every bit a Samsung product. Beyond that, the AKG Y100 are solid, all-around wireless earbuds at a great price. They sport a simple, durable design available in multiple colors. Sound quality is good, with up to eight hours of battery life per charge, depending on volume. Plug in for 15 minutes and you can squeeze out about an hour of juice. It's just unfortunate you'll have to do it using Micro-USB rather than USB-C. One cool feature the AKG Y100 can do is pair with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously and intelligently switch between them based on what you're using. This is something a lot of earbuds don't come with, so we're thrilled it's included on the Y100. Pros Available in a few fun colors

Design is comfortable and durable

Can be paired with two devices at once

Up to eight hours of battery life

Fast charging speeds Cons Charges via Micro-USB

Best middle ground AKG Y100 Nice balance of features and price Falling right in the middle of everything are the AKG Y100, offering solid features and design for not too much money. $50 at Amazon