Your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could be delayed as Samsung deals with quality issues

(Update 7/19 1:54 PM ET): Added an official statement from Samsung regarding the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro delay.

What you need to know

Samsung has started emailing Galaxy Buds 3 Pro customers about a delay in receiving their items.

The company has been pressed to take its next-gen buds back into the kitchen to work through several "quality control" problems with its in-ear tips and LED lights.

Samsung launched the Buds 3 Pro on July 10 with built-in Galaxy AI features and swipe/pinch controls for its reimagined design.

Consumers who've ordered a Galaxy Buds 3 Pro following Unpacked are receiving bad news about their shipment.

Samsung has started emailing consumers who've pre-ordered the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which Android Authority also received. The company informs consumers that they are "conducting a full quality control evaluation" of the Buds to "ensure all products meet our standards." This process is expected to result in a delay in the item arriving on your doorstep later in July.

Samsung states it will continue to update its consumers about the status of their Buds 3 Pro while this inspection continues.

However, certain problems surfaced as Yonhap News (Korean) reported the issues that users had reported to Samsung (via Android Authority). Following the conclusion of the Unpacked reserve program, several early-access consumers reported problems, such as with the Buds having "different heights." Other issues surfaced about the earbuds tearing easily and other problems with its LED lights.

The Korean publication noted that Samsung had started informing customers that they could contact support and request an "exchange or a refund." Elsewhere, the company has pulled its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro off of various store websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung's official page.

After reaching out to Samsung for comment about the delay, Samsung responded with the following statement:

There have been reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices. We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes. To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Samsung

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on July 10 during its summer Unpacked event. The product features a completely reimagined design (for Samsung) for its base and Pro versions. Both the Buds come packed with the company's AI software, Galaxy AI, which is built-in for hands-free assistance. Users will find features like Interpreter mode for quick translations in-ear.

Users can also control their media or answer calls by swiping or pinching the Buds 3 Pro's stems.