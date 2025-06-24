What you need to know

Samsung seems to be officially teasing a new pair of earbuds, and previous leaks indicate that it could be called "Galaxy Buds Core."

Samsung India took to X to drop a quick tease of these earbuds with the caption "let the music move you to the core."

The X post was accompanied by a link to Samsung's website that stated that the new buds will launch on June 27.

As for the buds' audio quality, the company stated that users will "Feel every note, every drop, every beat – louder, clearer, deeper," linking the company's official "notify me" page to the X post.

The website shows a pair of earbuds in a black charging case, and metadata within the website reveals several mentions of the "Galaxy Buds Core," as noted by SammyGuru. Additionally, people have been receiving push notifications from the Samsung Shop app with a link to be notified when these earbuds drop.

Brace yourself! The music is about to hit harder. Feel every note, every drop, every beat – louder, clearer, deeper. Dropping soon!Notify me: https://t.co/65SB0Nqwuz#Samsung pic.twitter.com/0Vm7DIvJR6June 21, 2025

As for the earbuds' specs, they are supposedly the replacement of the upcoming Galaxy Buds FE. And according to leaks, these earbuds could show up with higher battery capacity than the FE. Allegedly, the upcoming Galaxy Buds Core will feature a 500mAh battery in its charging case, while each earbud will have a 100mAh battery capacity.

That said, Gadgets360 seems to have spotted these new buds on Samsung's UAE website briefly before it was taken down. However, the publication got its hands on the possible specs of the buds. They noted that the Galaxy Buds Core earbuds will show up in two colorways: black and white. They will also reportedly offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and Galaxy AI features, "including Interpreter and Live Translate for real-time translation when paired with compatible Samsung Galaxy devices."

Galaxy Buds Core batteries have leaked• Case: 500mah battery • Buds: 100mah battery (each)Buds have 34mah larger batteries and 21mah larger case battery than the Buds FE pic.twitter.com/y0Bo4UogMeMay 23, 2025

Additionally, Galaxy Buds Core will supposedly come with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and will include a touch sensor on each bud, with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Contrary to previous rumors, the UAE listing stated that Samsung has given a 65mAh battery to each earbud, while the charging case's capacity holds 500mAh.The buds are said to offer up to 20 hours of playback time on a single charge.

And as for when these Galaxy Buds Core are said to launch, an Amazon listing confirms that the Galaxy Buds Core will launch in India on June 27 at 12 PM IST. However, whether they will show up in other countries remains a mystery, but we may hear more about them during the July 9 Galaxy Unpacked event if that's the case.