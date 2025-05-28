What you need to know

New leak claims that the alleged Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic series have received CMIIT certification.

The certificates mention model numbers of the upcoming wearables devices: SM-L3350 and SM-L5050.

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Buds Core, also gets approved by the Bluetooth SIG.

Let just say its raining Galaxy Watch leaks, as we inch closer to the next Galaxy Unpacked event supposedly said to take place in July.

The most recent one comes from folks at Xpert Pick who claim to have spotted both watches from the Galaxy Watch 8 series pass through the CMIIT certification (Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology).

As we can see in the screenshots below, both certificates mention model numbers attached to the alleged upcoming wearables, SM-L3350 and SM-L5050 respectively. Previous leaks have indicated that these model numbers seem to associated with the Galaxy Watch 8 (LTE), and the Watch 8 Classic (LTE).

(Image credit: XpertPick)

The certification notes within the screenshot describe both these devices to have eSIM technology with an independent eUICC chip, which will allow users to connect to cellular networks, without the phone. Which is what the previous leaks have been indicating as well. The Galaxy Watch 8, is said to have two size options: 40mm and 44mm and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in one size (46mm), each with Wi-Fi and LTE.

That said, the CMIIT certificate doesn't reveal any other information of the wearables in concern, other than the company name and the equipment's origin — its safe to say that the wearables might launch as a pair.

However, thanks to ample leaks we were able to get more information on the specs of these watches. The Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic batteries were certified in South Korea and the report suggests that the larger Watch 8 will have a 435mAh capacity, while the Classic model could show up with a 450mAh battery. And according to Sammy Guru, "both these devices could be powered by last year’s Exynos W1000 chipset, the same as the predecessor."

As for the design, the standard Galaxy Watch 8 may not see any significant changes, however the Classic might end up getting the squircle case with a 1.5 inch circular display and rotating dial, as seen in the most recent leak, that brought CAD renders of the watch.

So #FutureSquad... Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyWatch8Classic (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!😏Today, on behalf of @sammygurus 👉🏻 https://t.co/gyctJ5Gnmy pic.twitter.com/XFCL97ko6jMay 21, 2025

Galaxy Buds Core

Samsung's supposed new budget earbuds have been spotted again. This time it has been approved by the Bluetooth SIG authority. The certification screenshot reveals the model number SM-R410, next to the product name "Galaxy Buds Core." While the SIG certification only reveals so much, just about two days ago, we got to see how these ear buds might end up looking like, along with some of with major specs being revealed. The rumor claims the device could see a 100mAh battery capacity in each earbud and a 500mAh charging case.

Galaxy Buds Core batteries have leaked• Case: 500mah battery • Buds: 100mah battery (each)Buds have 34mah larger batteries and 21mah larger case battery than the Buds FE pic.twitter.com/y0Bo4UogMeMay 23, 2025

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide