CAD renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic have leaked, showcasing the watch from all angles.

The leak comes from the website Sammy Guru in collaboration with prominent tipster OnLeaks.

The leak claims that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could arrive in a squircle shape, with a single size (47mm), and will sport a 1.5-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked summer edition is likely just around the corner, according to recent rumors, and as we inch closer, the leaks keep getting better.

This time, the alleged Galaxy Watch 8 Classic seems to be at the center of this leak. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the new rumored variant that is said to launch with the standard Galaxy Watch 8 model later this year.

And while we speculate on what it could look like, prominent tipster Steve H. McFly (OnLeaks), in collaboration with Sammy Guru, revealed alleged CAD renders of the wearable earlier today.

The leak claims that the smartwatch would launch only in one size, with a 47mm dial, which is much larger than the standard models that usually come in two sizes — a 40mm or 44mm dial. The publication further states that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will have a 450mAh battery capacity, which is slightly more than the Galaxy Watch 7's battery (425 mAh).

There have been speculations that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be the successor of the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Pro line of watches, due to the wearable's more rugged and squared-off design in previous leaks.

That said, there have been various rumors suggesting this watch could come with a physical rotating bezel, which was last seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Sammy Guru also solidifies these claims by stating that" it really seems like the rotating bezel is making a return."

As for the other specs, Sammy Guru says that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will feature a roughly 1.5-inch display, with dimensions roughly measuring 46 x 46.5 x 14.2mm.

The renders depict the watch in black, showcasing a squircle outer frame like the Galaxy Watch Ultra. A silver rotating bezel encircles the dial. The image also reveals two buttons on one side, flanking a smaller orange button.

Additionally, the alleged Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was spotted passing through the Bluetooth SIG database for certification in April, attached to an SM-L505U model number.

Of course, it's important to note that the leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, but the leaker has a pretty good track record. Still, we'll have to wait and see what we get later this year.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.