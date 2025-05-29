Wear OS Weekly My weekly column focuses on the state of Wear OS, from new developments and updates to the latest apps and features we want to highlight.

Last week, SammyGurus and OnLeaks posted Galaxy Watch 8 Classic renders that are anything but "classic." If the leaked design is real, it will be a fusion of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra, with a rotating bezel sitting atop the squircle case. And whether you love the change or resent the switch, there's reason to be a bit concerned.

According to the leak, the Watch 8 Classic will feature a 1.5-inch display, a 435mAh battery capacity, and dimensions of 46 x 46.5 x 14.2mm. We don't have any information on weight, but whether it uses steel or titanium, it's not hard to guess that it could be one of the heaviest Android watches we've seen.

Remember, Samsung consistently fudges the thickness of its watches by excluding the sensor bump from the calculation, as if it were somehow removable or optional. The Galaxy Watch 7 is "9.7mm" thick but actually measures about 12.7mm. Likewise, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is closer to 15.5mm than its 12.1mm estimate.

Now hit the video above and pause at the one- or seven-second mark. Is this watch actually 14.2mm thick? If you take the "12mm" Ultra case and add a 2mm-thick rotating bezel, that would make sense. But then the actual thickness would be closer to 17mm, which would dwarf every smartwatch I've ever worn.

All of this is nothing more than speculation until we try on the Watch 8 Classic in person or get official specs to confirm the weight. However, I believe this leak because Android watches have been trending this way.

This 'Classic' isn't made for 'normal' smartwatch fans anymore

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

My mom comments on my "spaceship watches" whenever I visit her while reviewing a new watch. To her, they look like an object perched on my wrist, rather than an accessory. By this metric, the Watch 8 Classic would be a true Millennium Falcon.

Let's give Samsung the benefit of the doubt, for now, that it's not as thick as this leak suggests. It's still a fair guess that the Watch 8 Classic has a 46mm titanium case with a stainless steel bezel atop it. That's a lot of metal for one wrist.

Having followed weeks of Galaxy Watch 8 leaks, all the signs point to Samsung selling only one Classic model this year — the SM-L500 or SM-L505 with LTE, even though the Watch 4 and 6 Classic came in two sizes.

My Watch Ultra already weighs 93g/3.3oz with the Marine Band; adding the Classic bezel on top makes me worry about how comfortable it'll feel for all-day use without a smaller 42mm option — even for someone like me who's used to wearing heavier watches.

Fuse two thick watches and you'll get a pretty darn thick Watch 8 Classic. (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Ever since the Apple Watch Ultra broke the rules, other brands' designers have been unleashed to prioritize performance over traditional style. The criticism over the Galaxy Watch Ultra being an Apple clone was overblown, as it has a distinct style, but it's still darn big by many people's standards. Same goes for the bulky OnePlus Watch 3, which uses Samsung's trick to "measure" 11.8mm thick without the sensor.

They all appeal to diehard Android users, but scare off the more mainstream audience that buys light, thin, and cheap squircle watches.

If you don't believe me, I held a smartwatch beauty pageant last Christmas with my extended family, and while my non-techie family members liked the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for their distinct style, they hated the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra. Both were just too big for them to ever wear.

Doubling down on heavier watches for diminishing returns

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

During Samsung's latest earnings call, a corporate VP promised a "new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design," and the Watch 8 Classic would certainly qualify as a unique approach. But will people buy it?

The above leak claims the Watch 8 Classic will have a 435mAh rated capacity, or 450mAh typical capacity. That's a very slight bump over the 425mAh Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 6 Classic; it's also well short of the 590mAh Galaxy Watch Ultra or Watch 5 Pro.

Heavy watches usually deliver better-than-average battery life or other perks. But if the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back the same 40-hour estimate, the same 1.5-inch display, and (likely) the same Exynos chip and 2GB of RAM as last year's model, then what's the justification to buy a watch that big?

That said, I have skewed tastes, and I do think the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (as leaked) looks pretty cool! I resented using the digital touch bezel on the Ultra, making the return of the physical bezel with exact controls all the more appealing. But the weight and thickness could be deal-breakers for long-time Classic buyers.

So, as we wait until late July for the next Galaxy Unpacked, I'm hoping we'll eventually get some additional context to make the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sound a bit less... intimidating.

