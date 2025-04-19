Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Foldable Edition is potentially a few months away. Still, several leaks have been dropping like hotcakes about the company's next set of foldables, a possible tri-fold, or even the new Galaxy Watch. We thought it would be a good idea to provide some clarity amidst the chaos of leaks, so we're going to give you a concise preview of what to expect.

This year, Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. When it comes to wearables, we also expect to see the new Galaxy Watch 8 along with its twin, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

We're hoping that Samsung will finally give its XR headset a name and launch it to the masses this summer, and there have been some murmurs about Samsung's first multi-fold phone.

On the software front, we heard an interesting rumor that suggested the Korean OEM is working on releasing One UI 8 in line with Google's Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025: How to watch

While a lucky few get to attend Samsung's Unpacked events in person and watch the magic 'unfold,' the rest of us have to make do with a live stream of the launch on its official website and YouTube platforms. Samsung has yet to confirm which part of the world the event will take place in this year, and we will update this article with all the information once the Korean OEM announces it.

So, what can we expect from the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, and will Samsung's new offerings level up this year? Let's "Unpack" it for you.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could finally bring a creaseless foldable, beating its predecessors. Samsung showed off an unnamed phone next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the MWC this year, which got us speculating that this could be the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The phone is reportedly the slimmest we've seen yet, and official renders suggest that the Z Fold 7 will feature larger inner and outer displays, with a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8.2-inch main screen. Backing these rumors is another avid tipster @TheGalox_ who also spilled the entire specs of the device in a recent leak.

According to them, the Z Fold 7 may be 4.5mm thin when unfolded, could sport an all-new 200MP camera in lieu of a 50MP sensor we've seen for three generations now, and is rumored to run One UI 8 out of the box.

As for what powers the device, it is rumored to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with a 4,400 mAh battery. The tipster believes that the new Z Fold 7 will get upgraded durability, a new under-display selfie camera, and "new display layers" that protect the screen.

That said, another rumor surfaced that Samsung was "working on a revamped S Pen packed with more features," while it's also "said to be a bit thicker." Hinting that the new Z Fold 7 could be compatible with a stylus — what could be better than a screenless screen and a stylus?

This could set this device apart from the rest of the foldables. All in all, we think this year's fold will be much more slimmer and advanced than its predecessor. As for how much it would cost, we have little to no information about it. Presumably could be on the boat as the Z Fold 6, which starts at $ 1900.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025: Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung's next clamshell could also see some shifts in the way it looks. Several leaks have indicated that it will be ditching its usual folder-like cover display for a larger 4-inch end-to-end display, much like the Motorola Razr 2024.

Additional specs of the device have also leaked, indicating that an in-house Exynos 2500 chipset may power the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to improve the efficiency of the device, although others have suggested it could be the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

As for the cameras, it looks like the device may stick to the same setup of a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultrawide lens. The internal screen may also be slightly bigger when compared to its predecessor, measuring 6.8 inches. The clamshell is said to be priced at around $1,099, much like its predecessor, and would come with both 256 and 512 storage options.

We've heard some chatter about another clamshell that could show up at the Summer Unpacked — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition). Recently, renders of the device showed up online, looking a lot like the Z Flip 6.

The rumor suggests that the phone will feature a 3.4-inch cover display, accompanied by a 50MP lens and a 12MP camera, and will have an "Aluminum Armor" frame. When flipped open, the device will allegedly have a 6.7-inch display. However, the images suggest that the device will have thicker bezels than the Z Flip 6.

Some rumors indicate that this device will be powered by Exynos 2500, while others claim the Exynos 2400e in order to keep costs down.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025: One UI 8 (Android 16)

Samsung could be working on One UI 8 behind closed doors, as several rumors claim that it will release this OS in tandem with Google's Android 16.

The first mention of the One UI 8 was by prominent tipster Ice Universe, who posted on X earlier in March. They claimed that the OS could be rolled out much sooner than we expected, considering the delayed rollout of One UI 7.

The second time we heard about the OS being in development was when leaker Tarun Vats took to X to post a screenshot of the build version of One UI 8 — S938BXXU1BYC1/S938BOXM1BYC1/S938BXXU1BYC1 — on the Galaxy S25 series. He also claimed that Samsung could launch the OS two months earlier than it usually does, by skipping the One UI 7.1 and 7.1.1 updates.

And if that wasn't enough, more recent evidence has emerged that suggests Samsung may already be testing One UI 8 on the Samsung S25 series. A Geekbench screenshot shared by Tarun Vats again shows the Galaxy S25 (SM-S931B) running a One UI 8 build based on Android 16.

However, Samsung also had something to say when several rumors about One UI 8 kept cropping up. In response to a recent community post, a One UI Beta team member states there's nothing official about One UI 8 for stable users or testers.

They state that while rumors have brought awareness to "certain devices" with One UI 8, "these are likely internal Samsung test units." They add that these devices are typically "used for early-stage development and are not available for public use."

So we have our hopes up and our fingers crossed that Samsung may likely show us a little sneak peek into the world of their new OS.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025: Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic

We haven't seen many Galaxy Watch 8 rumors yet, but we did spot some early signs that the smartwatch could be in the works. A leak spilled beans that the next-gen watches may have quietly passed safety checks.

Two batteries with the codenames EB-BL330ABY and EB-BL505ABY are likely meant for the next Galaxy Watch 8 series and have allegedly received the SafetyKorea certification. According to XpertPick, the next generation of the Galaxy Watch may come as a duo: the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Regarding the battery capacity, a TUV certification has revealed that the EB-BL330ABY model will feature a substantial 435mAh battery. To put things into perspective, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm model features a 300 mAh battery while the 44mm one has a 425 mAh battery.

We also hope that this year's watch could bring all the features that didn't make the cut on the Galaxy Watch 7 series, like the rumored blood-glucose monitoring that Samsung claimed to be developing "as early as the second half of 2024."

While we wait, here's what we wish to see from the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025: Project Moohan

Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset has been the talk of the town lately after it was unveiled at Unpacked in January and showcased more vividly at MWC 2025 in Barcelona. We have seen Samsung openly talk about the headset, without giving away too much of its specs, but it's possible we could get a full launch at the summer Unpacked.

When it comes to design, the headset looks pretty sleek, or as AC's Michael Hicks says, "It looks a lot like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest Pro had a baby." It has a rigid strap similar to the Meta Quest Pro that can be adjusted with a dial on the back.

Within the headset is a pair of pancake lenses that provide exceptional clarity for the 4K Micro-OLED screen panels Samsung is using. Each lens has eye tracking around for hands-free interaction in the XR space.

What powers this futuristic headset, you ask? Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 will be at the core of this headset that will run Android XR, a new version of Android that Google says is "the first Android platform built entirely for the Gemini era."

When the company first teased the headset, it also confirmed that it would come with full support for hand tracking and eye tracking, as well as motion-based controllers. And thanks to a leak from SamMobile, it seems that first-party controllers for the headset are in the works. But if true, it's hard to tell if the company will ship them with the headset or sell them separately.

Lastly, Samsung's XR headset could be priced at around $1,500 or less, as it was hinted that it would be cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro. Since we have almost all the specs in place, we're hoping that Samsung will finally launch the XR headset this summer after teasing it for months on end.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025: Galaxy G Fold (multi-fold)

Samsung has time and again dropped hints that it is working on a tri-fold device. Be it during the January Unpacked or the MWC this year.

A Korean news website recently stated that Samsung Electronics is reportedly working on bringing the "Galaxy G Fold," along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, later this year.

However, we don't really know much about the specs, just that the phone will feature a "newly developed display and film." Other alleged specifications are that the device's main internal display will be around 9.96 inches, and the external display will be 6.49 inches, which is slightly larger than the recent Huawei Mate XT.

Another important detail that emerged from this leak is that this phone may not come with an S Pen. This is likely due to the absence of a digitizer, a magnetic field that enables a pen-like accessory to interact with the screen.

Another rumor surfaced in January that stated the phone could have a "G-shaped fold style" with an inward folding mechanism. This could mean that the phone would fold the screen inward twice, which could be based on the Flex G screen prototype that surfaced at CES in 2022.

Additionally, since this would be the company's first multi-fold phone, there appears to be speculation that it will initially produce around 200,000 units to gauge the public's reception of this phone.

“As this is a form factor that is being introduced [by Samsung] for the first time, only a small quantity will be produced in some countries, just like when the Fold SE was released last year,” an industry insider told ETNews.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025: Everything else we may (or may not) see

Samsung has always surprised us with something at the end of Unpacked, be it a quick tease of the Galaxy Ring or the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. So we're hoping to see some tech drop at this year's summer Unpacked as well.

Ballie, the AI companion robot

After five years of hinting at its existence, Samsung could finally be launching its AI robot this summer, which could be the July Unpacked.

Ballie is a Gemini-powered multimodal robot that can help users with fashion, health, and wellness while also handling home tasks like adjusting lights, setting reminders, and more.

For instance, if you ask the robot "Hey Ballie, how do I look?" The AI robot will "look" at you through its camera before offering a set of "styling recommendations," which could include accessories or an entirely new set of clothes to pick from.

Ballie will also be able to engage in natural conversation to help users manage homes, including adjusting lighting, greeting people at the door, personalizing schedules, setting reminders, and more.

The Galaxy Ring 2

While we don't know if Samsung will show off its next smart ring at the summer Unpacked, some rumors hint at this possibility.

A DigiTimes report claims the Galaxy Ring 2 will have "more accurate health data sensors and improved AI functionalities." It also claims the battery life will "exceed seven days," or the approximate capacity of the original Galaxy Ring. According to another tipster, the ring is expected to be "thinner" than the 2.6mm first-gen model, with "longer battery life."

We also heard some chatter about the ring having new sensors that measure not just the surface but also the skin temperature of the user, as well as other surfaces. These sensors are said to be placed on the side that comes in contact with the user's skin, just like the ones on the first Galaxy Ring.

The company also filed a separate patent in February, which demonstrates the rings' ability to control other devices, functioning as a cursor to move objects around on a screen that resembles a laptop or tablet.

While all of this seems great to have in a smart ring, only time will tell if the company will tease the ring this summer.

Galaxy Buds Pro 4

Lastly, if you're wondering whether Samsung will launch the Buds Pro 4 this year, then it is highly unlikely since the company launches one every two years and we will probably see one launch in 2026. That said, Samsung never misses a chance to surprise us, so you never know.