Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Flip might have a surprise processor

Samsung’s next foldables are set for next year, with 2025 possibly bringing an Exynos chip debut in the clamshell model.

Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Flip FE will use the Exynos 2400e, found in the Galaxy S24 FE, while the Z Flip 7 might get the Exynos 2500, Samsung’s upcoming in-house chip.

The Exynos 2500 is rumored to pack three Cortex-X925 cores, five Cortex-A725 cores, and two Cortex-A520 cores, plus an Xclipse 950 GPU.

A leak from @Jukanlosreve on X claims that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will use the Exynos 2400e chip, also found in the Galaxy S24 FE. Interestingly, the premium Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be powered by Samsung's as-yet unannounced Exynos 2500 SoC (via GSMArena).

Z Flip FE Exynos 2400e (IPoP)Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500There are rumors circulating that the Exynos 2400 might be featured in the Z Flip 7, but I do not agree with this speculation.November 22, 2024

If accurate, this is a big shift for the South Korean tech giant, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 draws its power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The next model potentially running on Samsung’s in-house processor will be a first for the lineup.

Samsung's upcoming in-house SoC is rumored to pack three Cortex-X925 cores, five Cortex-A725 cores, and two Cortex-A520 cores, along with an Xclipse 950 GPU.

Even though Samsung confirmed the Exynos 2500 in a recent earnings call, details about the chip are still scarce. Early reports suggest the company is working on improving its yield rates.

It’s not out of the question for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to use the Exynos 2500. Recent leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 will pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite, hinting that Samsung might save its flagship chip for foldables. This theory gains traction with rumors of production issues with the Exynos 2500.

Meanwhile, it’s no surprise that the Z Flip FE will feature the Exynos 2400e chip, as Samsung looks to keep costs low and stay competitive. Since the Galaxy S24 FE is using the same chip too, it makes sense for the company to choose it for its first budget flip foldable next year.

Even though it’s a stripped-down version, the Exynos 2400e is still a powerful chip that can handle everyday tasks smoothly, much like the full Exynos 2400.

We’re still in the dark about the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but we’ll probably get more clues about Samsung’s plans when the next Galaxy flagship phones drop in the next few months.