T-Mobile will literally pay you $300 to use its 5G Home Internet — I'm not joking

To be honest, I don't cover home internet deals very often, but occasionally a promotion will come along that I feel deserves some extra attention. Sign up for one of T-Mobile's qualifying 5G Home Internet plans online, for example, and you'll get a prepaid Mastercard worth up to $300. It's that simple.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is a staff favorite here at Android Central, primarily because it's convenient, affordable, and comes with plenty of unique perks that you can't get from other providers. And if you're already using one of T-Mobile's unlimited plans, it's easy to score some additional savings by bundling your phone service with internet.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet: Get up to $300 back with qualifying plans at T-Mobile Sign up for T-Mobile's Amplified or All-In 5G Home Internet plan and you'll get a prepaid Mastercard worth $300 within 10 weeks of joining. Get the Rely Home Internet plan instead and you'll still be eligible for a $200 Mastercard. That being said, spots are limited, so be sure to check your address on T-Mobile's website before you get too excited about the deal. Preferred partner (what does this mean?)

Starting as low as $35 per month if you bundle with phone service, T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet plans get you unlimited data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus you get a free 5G Gateway device to boost performance and a five-year price guarantee. Choosing T-Mobile's Amplified Home Internet plan will also get you some advanced cyber security features and 24/7 tech support, while T-Mobile's All-In plan gets you free subscriptions to both Hulu and Paramount Plus.

To be sure, 5G internet is never going to be as fast as traditional fiber and cable internet providers. If you need a lightning-fast connection for online gaming or large downloads, you may want to look elsewhere. After all, you're using a network that was built for mobile devices, and with that comes a few sacrifices. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is meant for folks who need something flexible and cheap, without a bunch of hidden fees or a complicated multi-year contract. In that regard, it's an awesome service.

(Image credit: T-Mobile)

The Rely plan starts at $50 per month using AutoPay (or $35 per month when you bundle with a wireless line), while the Amplified plan costs $60 per month using AutoPay ($45 when you bundle). The best internet plan, called All-In, is also the most expensive, starting at $70 with AutoPay or $55 when you bundle with voice.

All taxes and fees are included in the price, and again, there are no monthly equipment fees or no pesky annual contracts to worry about when you get your bill. If you're not totally sold on T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet, you can also test drive the service for 15 days and get all of your money back if you're not feeling it. T-Mo will even pay for the shipping. Needless to say, there are plenty of good reasons to consider T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet if it's available in your area. The free Mastercard is just the cherry on top.