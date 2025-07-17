What you need to know

Some people on Reddit have been reporting issues with a few Galaxy Z Fold 7 store display units.

They claim that the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn't unfold all the way, leaving a slight fold at the end.

However, there have been contradictory comments stating that this could be a one off circumstance.

Samsung just launched its thinnest Galaxy Z Fold 7 last week, and some Reddit users are already seeing some issues with the device. Some users claim that when they were checking out the device at the store, it wouldn't open completely flat.

The user posted an image of the device on display, having a slight fold despite opening completely. However, this may not be the case with all the Galaxy Z Fold 7 units, as other users in the same Reddit thread have reported that display models at Best Buy opened completely flat. This could suggest a potential inconsistency among demo units across different stores.

While Reddit users speculate it to be a one-off scenario, one user also stated that you have to apply a bit more force for the phone to open all the way through. "Also, it doesn't hit full 180, more like 178-179 degrees. I put it face down on the counter, and there was barely any gap in the middle," they said.

Speaking from personal experience, I was invited to a content capture event in Toronto and got a chance to hold the device and play with it in person. It seemed to unfold completely flat without leaving any gaps, and it happened seamlessly without any added pressure. Android Central senior editor Andrew Myrick also had the opportunity to test the device and experienced the same.

This could also suggest a potential vulnerability in the hinge mechanism, where repeated opening and closing of the device could lead to wear and tear over time. This is especially possible for store display units, which are subjected to continuous handling and testing by numerous individuals, potentially pushing for any such degradation.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

Samsung had to redesign the entire hinge mechanism this time around, considering they wanted to make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 8.9mm thin. The Armor FlexHinge incorporates an enhanced water droplet design that allows the display to fold with a larger internal radius, which significantly reduces the visibility of the screen crease.

Internally, Samsung says that a new multi-rail structure contributes to durability by evenly dispersing stress across the foldable screen, while the use of Advanced Armor Aluminum for the hinge boosts overall strength, meaning that the devices should have gone through many rounds of unfolding for it to give way.

That said, Android Central has reached out to Samsung about this and will update this article once we have more information on the same.